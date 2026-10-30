Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Leaving After 4 Years, Gives Statement

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is leaving the conference after four years that included transformational change in the league and college sports.

The decision announced Friday comes about a year and a half after Yormark signed a three-year contract extension that was to run through 2030. Yormark will stay in the job until Jan. 31.

"When I accepted this job, my goal was to put this conference on an upward trajectory and truly believe that the future of the conference could not be in better shape," said Yormark, the fifth commissioner in the league’s 32-year history. "The next commissioner of this league will inherit a conference that is ‘16 Strong.’ There has never been a better time to be a member of the Big 12 than right now."

Yormark was CEO of Jay-Z's Roc National entertainment company when he was hired to take over for Bob Bowlsby in 2022. He had previously served as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.

During a time that included massive changes in the landscape of college sports around name, image and likeness deals for players, Yormark landed a six-year television contract extension with ESPN and FOX valued at $2.28 billion.

He also shepherded the move of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 following the disintegration of the Pac-12, famously saying the league was "open for business" during the conference's first football media days after he was hired.

Yormark also oversaw the Bowlsby-negotiated move of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the Big 12.

Yormark's background in business helped lead to several innovative moves involving sponsorships and other marketing initiatives.

"Speaking on behalf of all of the Big 12 presidents, we thank Brett for shepherding this great conference through an extraordinary period in college athletics," University of Kansas Chancellor and Big 12 board chairman Douglas A. Girod said. "When Brett arrived, we were at a crossroads in the Big 12 and as a college sports enterprise. Brett’s vision, business acumen, and confidence put us on the path we find ourselves on today."

Reporting by The Associated Press.