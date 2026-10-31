College Football
Brent Venables Buyout: What Would It Cost Oklahoma To Fire Its Football Coach?
College Football

Brent Venables Buyout: What Would It Cost Oklahoma To Fire Its Football Coach?

Updated Oct. 31, 2026 8:33 p.m. ET

Things aren't looking great in Norman, Oklahoma this college football season, and Brent Venables' seat is heating way up. After falling to South Carolina at home in Week 9, the Sooners are 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the SEC, and that's a far cry from contending for an appearance in the SEC title game, much less the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma's four losses through Week 9 include defeats to Michigan and Georgia in September, and both were road games. But then in October, Venables' team lost to a good Kentucky team at home and then followed that up two weeks later with a home loss to the Gamecocks. (However, there was also a win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry, and that matters too.)

So what would it cost Oklahoma to part ways with Venables during his fifth season with the Sooners? Let's break it down.

What Is Brent Venables' Oklahoma Salary In 2026?

In August ahead of the 2026 college football season, Venables and Oklahoma agreed to a two-year contract extension on top of what already existed, making this a new six-year contract through 2032.

As The Oklahoman reported, Venables signed a six-year, $63 million contract with an average of $10.5 million per year. His salary is $10 million in 2026, and he will get a $200,000 boost through the last year of the deal. That means, should he remain in Norman, Venables will hit $11 million in 2031.

The extension this year is after Venables took a $1 million pay cut in 2025 before leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff. 

How Much Is Brent Venables' Oklahoma Buyout?

It's not the priciest option in the sport, but it would cost the Sooners a nice chunk of change to part with Venables. If Oklahoma fired Venables in 2026, the school would owe him $51.67 million — which is up from about $26 million last season, per The Oklahoman

While it might not ease frustrated Sooners fans, Venables' buyout is set to decrease by $10 million each season for the next three years, and in 2030, it would cost Oklahoma just $5.8 million to fire him. 

That's a long time to wait, but the Sooners might not be ready to part with Venables if it would cost more than $50 million.

Oklahoma Football 2026 Schedule

  • Sept. 4: 51-0 win vs. UTEP
  • Sept. 12: 17-19 loss vs. Michigan
  • Sept. 19: 14-6 win vs. New Mexico
  • Sept. 26: 41-13 loss vs. Georgia
  • Oct. 10: 27-24 win vs. Texas
  • Oct. 17: 21-13 loss vs. Kentucky
  • Oct. 24: 23-25 win vs. Mississippi State
  • Oct. 31: 42-25 loss vs. South Carolina
  • Nov. 7: @ Florida
  • Nov. 14: vs. Ole Miss
  • Nov. 21: vs. Texas A&M
  • Nov. 28: @ Missouri
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