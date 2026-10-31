College Football

College Football College Football Week 9 Top Moments, Results: Wisconsin-Iowa, Texas Tech-Arizona Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's Week 9 of the college football season, and yet the College Football playoff picture couldn't be murkier.

These games will certainly impact how things play out!

First, No. 25 Wisconsin heads to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes on "Big Noon Kickoff" (live on FOX). Meanwhile, No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Arizona in one of Saturday's two ranked matchups (live).

The other ranked matchup comes in the afternoon, as No. 17 Florida seeks its third top-five upset of the season against No. 3 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET). Later, the night ends with a warm seat in Los Angeles, as Lincoln Riley could be coaching for his job with USC hosting No. 2 Ohio State (7:30 p.m. ET).

Follow along for highlights and results!

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