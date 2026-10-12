Top-10 CFB Showstoppers From Week 6: Georgia's Offensive Line Shines vs. Alabama

I played offensive line for eight seasons in the NFL, and before that I spent my Saturdays in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, blocking for guys who ended up on lists like this one. So when I watch college football now, I watch for the stuff that signaled to me in the huddle whether a guy was for real.

I'm picking the 10 players who impressed me most during the previous weekend. Not just the gaudiest stat lines, but the performances that hold up when you turn the tape on. Some weeks, that'll be an edge rusher wreaking havoc. Other weeks, it'll be a lineman you've never heard of who didn't lose a rep all afternoon. I have a soft spot for those guys.

Let's take a look at this week's group.

If you’re in the mood to watch someone be an ass-kicker on offense then I’d watch No. 99 for the Utes. Semi is a TE and backup defensive tackle who plays a fullback/second tight end role for the Utes offense. He’s like a flex player. He will line up attached to the tackle. He will also align in a wing or in the backfield. He’s a monster in the run game and this weekend against Kansas, he caught a one-yard touchdown pass. Taulanga is so much fun to watch.

Another game, another Oregon State impressive offensive output behind this remarkable freshman. Ten catches for 191 yards, three touchdowns with a long of 71 yards. Legree is up to 38 catches with 932 yards and 12 touchdowns in just six Beavers games.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Gio Lopez continues his fantastic season for Wake Forest. His Demon Deacons offense is 11th in points per drive this season. He threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against in-state rival North Carolina State this past weekend. He’s completing 67%of passes this season with 13 touchdowns to just one interception. Watch out for the Demon Deacons with him under center.

Iowa put up an impressive rushing performance against Washington on Friday night that was led by Moulton. He forced a whopping 16 missed tackles, including what felt like 11 on his long touchdown run. The senior had 26 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant 41-24 vs. Washington for the Hawkeyes.

The Nebraska quarterback was a fun watch this weekend, as the Huskers almost pulled off the upset against Indiana. He wasn’t as efficient throwing the football as other quarterbacks on this list, but he was able to move the ball when needed. He also added 17 carries for 47 yards with a long of 39 for a touchdown.

Oregon was upset by UCLA, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort or play from the Ducks defense. The front seven was outstanding and Matayo was a big factor. He had four pressures, two sacks and an important run-stuff on the goal line. He’s difficult to block for an offensive tackle in pure pass protection situations. This guy will play on Sundays.

Wayne Knight has been the focal point of UCLA’s offense, powering the Bruins to a 5-0 start. His 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for third in college football, while his eye-popping 7.7 yards per carry ranks third among running backs with at least 50 carries. With starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava out for the season, the Bruins will need to lean on Knight even more going forward.

CJ Baxter put Kentucky on his back in the 35-34 win over LSU. Baxter rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns and has now rushed for 120+ yards in two of his last three games. His eight rushing touchdowns are also tied for seventh in the entire country.

Peyton was in the right place at the right time to catch the duck that Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw into the air. Bowen was able to secure the interception and then run 42 yards for the touchdown. Bowen was also second on the Oklahoma defense in tackles (seven) in their upset win.

Georgia's Offensive Line

This group was outstanding against Alabama on Saturday. They controlled the line of scrimmage which helped them control the game. The Dawgs put up 200 yards on the ground and allowed just two pressures the entire game. Let's not forget, entering the game, Alabama's offensive was averaging a whopping 49.6 points per game along with 186.4 rushing yards per outing. This was an absolutely incredible performance by Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann's group.