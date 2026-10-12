Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's 2026 College Football Top 10 — Week 7

Alabama fell on the field, but not in my heart and mind.

College football rankings time, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

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LW: NR

To Make CFP: +500

Title Odds: +9000

Missouri was a bit of a punch line earlier in the season, hanging around the rankings while having beaten nobody. But the Tigers got Florida in a perfect spot and then backed it up with a dominant win over slumping Texas A&M. Austin Simmons will have to keep his emotions in check as he heads back to Oxford, but I give him, Cayden Lee and Missouri a great chance to pull off the upset.

LW: NR

To Make CFP: +150

Title Odds: +2500

Kind of here by default right now, but the Rebels' only loss came in a terrible scheduling spot, and they have handled their business otherwise. Could see this going either way.

LW: 9

To Make CFP: +105

Title Odds: +6600

The Utes have crushed everyone in their way so far and the offense looks like it is going to be a problem. Utah should have a cakewalk in Boulder this week before the schedule gets real, starting with a visit from Houston next week.

LW: 1

To Make CFP: -450

Title Odds: +900

We knew Texas wasn’t the best team in the country, but the Longhorns had two high-level wins vs. Ohio State and Tennessee, so the résumé had to be respected. Still, that was a shocking loss on Saturday, and it's not going to get easier moving forward. The run game needs to be better, Arch Manning needs to be better and the offensive line needs to be better. Despite the head-to-head win over Ohio State, I have the Longhorns behind the Buckeyes because OSU led for essentially the entire game and kinda gave it away. Couple that with the form Texas has shown for most of the season outside that fourth quarter against the buckeyes, I have to give OSU the nod in the rankings for now. Four straight ranked teams await Texas after a visit from slumping Florida.

LW: 7

To Make CFP: -800

Title Odds: +1050

It looked like IU was done last week, and then Nick Marsh and Josh Hoover made the plays to keep the Hoosiers' win streak alive. Credit the Indiana defense for doing a good job, especially in the second half, on shutting down Anthony Colandrea, giving the Hoosiers a chance to stay in the game. IU is a home 'dog this week against Ohio State, just like Curt Cignetti likes it.

LW: 4

To Make CFP: -750

Title Odds: +400

I can't wait for this one in Bloomington. It's somewhat of the rubber match of the last couple of seasons between the last two national champs. IU controlled the line of scrimmage last year in Indianapolis and it clearly affected Julian Sayin. Can the Hoosiers rattle the Buckeyes' QB again? An OSU loss here will continue the narrative of Sayin in big games, and the the conversation becomes, "Could the Buckeyes survive a third loss?" So much at stake here.

LW: 6

To Make CFP: -700

Title Odds: +900

I came out of that game against Georgia with immense respect for the Bama. Had a couple of things go against it and still had a chance to win. Yes, Alabama needs to get better up front, but as Keelon Russell grows up and gets better, the Tide should be in the mix nationally. However, be careful this week in Knoxville, where the Tide have lost the last two visits.

LW: 5

To Make CFP: -3000

Title Odds: +500

Another week, another double-digit win. Jonaz Walton has emerged as the go-to back, complementing C.J. Carr and the passing game. The toughest test to date this year comes in Provo, albeit against a shorthanded BYU, which is down its best offensive player in LJ. Martin. Still, it's a road game at night in a hostile environment, in what will be the Cougars' biggest home game since upsetting Miami in 1990.

LW: 3

To Make CFP: -1500

Title Odds: +700

A much-needed off week for injury-ravaged Miami. This week is a potential pink slip game for Mike Norvell and Florida State. Mario Cristobal has dominated Florida opponents the last few years and, given how poor the FSU defense has been, we could be looking at a 50-burger for Darian Mensah and the Canes' offense here.

LW: 2

To Make CFP: -2500

Title Odds: +500

A helluva win for the Dawgs on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa cements their spot here. Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage in the run game and appears headed for another SEC Championship Game appearance. Yes, there were some calls that went the Bulldogs' way, and they had some amazing fumble luck, but they deserved to win the game. It could be a little bit of a flat spot this week against a bad Auburn team ahead of the off week into the Cocktail Party.