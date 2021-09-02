College Football College Football Week 1: Odds, betting lines, results 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College football is back in a big way as Week 1 kicks off, and that means a veritable buffet of betting opportunities for fans.

To help you navigate everything that's on the board, here are the odds, betting lines and betting results for every game featuring a Top 25 team in college football Week 1, in chronological order (with all odds via FOX Bet).

The Citadel at No. 22 Coastal Carolina (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -33 (Coastal Carolina favored to win by at least 33 points, otherwise The Citadel covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total over/under: 54.5 combined points scored by both teams

Weber State at No. 24 Utah (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -28.5 (Utah favored to win by at least 28.5 points, otherwise Weber State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -10000 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Weber State +1800 to win outright (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Total over/under: 48.5 combined points scored by both teams

No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -14 (Ohio State favored to win by at least 14 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -650 to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Minnesota +450 to win outright (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total over/under: 63 combined points scored by both teams

Southern Utah at No. 25 Arizona State (Thursday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Arizona State -45 (favored to win by at least 45 points, otherwise Southern Utah covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total over/under: 55 combined points scored by both teams

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Friday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: North Carolina -6 (North Carolina favored to win by at least 6 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -225 to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Virginia Tech +187 to win outright (bet $10 to win $19.70 total)

Total over/under: 63.5 combined points scored by both teams

No. 2 Oklahoma at Tulane (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Oklahoma -31 (Oklahoma favored to win by at least 31 points, otherwise Tulane covers)

Moneyline: Currently off the board

Total over/under: 68 combined points scored by both teams

No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin (Saturday 12 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Wisconsin -5.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by at least 5.5 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Penn State +187 to win outright (bet $10 to win $19.70 total)

Total over/under: 50 combined points scored by both teams

Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon (Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Oregon -20.5 (Oregon favored to win by at least 20.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -1400 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.71 total); Fresno State +800 to win outright (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total over/under: 64 combined points scored by both teams

No. 1 Alabama at No. 14 Miami (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -19 (Alabama favored to win by at least 19 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -900 to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.11 total); Miami +600 to win outright (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Total over/under: 61.5 combined points scored by both teams

Miami (OH) at No. 8 Cincinnati (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Point spread: Cincinnati -22.5 (Cincinnati favored to win by at least 22.5 points, otherwise Miami (OH) covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -2000 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Miami (OH) +1100 to win outright (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total over/under: 50.5 combined points scored by both teams

No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, BTN)

Point spread: Iowa -3.5 (Iowa favored to win by at least 3.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -175 to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Indiana +150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total over/under: 46 combined points scored by both teams

Northern Iowa at No. 7 Iowa State (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, BIG12/ESPN+)

Game currently off the board

No. 23 Louisiana at No. 21 Texas (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Texas -8.5 (Texas favored to win by at least 8.5 points, otherwise Louisiana covers)

Moneyline: Texas -300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Louisiana +250 to win outright (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total over/under: 58.5 combined points scored by both teams

San Jose State at No. 15 USC (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: USC -14 (USC favored to win by at least 14 points, otherwise San Jose State covers)

Moneyline: USC -650 to win outright (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); San Jose State +475 to win outright (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Total over/under: 59.5 combined points scored by both teams

No. 5 Georgia at No. 3 Clemson (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by at least 3 points, otherwise Georgia covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -154 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Georgia +135 to win outright (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total over/under: 51 combined points scored by both teams

Florida Atlantic vs. No. 13 Florida (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Point spread: Florida -23 (Florida favored to win by at least 23 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)

Moneyline: Florida -2000 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Florida Atlantic +1000 to win outright (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Total over/under: 52.5 combined points scored by both teams

Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Point spread: Texas A&M -26.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by at least 26.5 points, otherwise Kent State covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -10000 to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Kent State +1800 to win outright (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Total over/under: 67 combined points scored by both teams

Montana at No. 20 Washington (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)

Game currently off the board

No. 16 LSU at UCLA (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Point spread: LSU -3 (LSU favored to win by at least 3 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: LSU -143 to win outright (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); UCLA +120 to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total over/under: 65 combined points scored by both teams

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State (Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by at least 7 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -300 to win outright (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Florida State +245 to win outright (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total over/under: 55.5 combined points scored by both teams

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.