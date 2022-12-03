College football top plays: Kansas State-TCU, LSU-Georgia, more

College Football
College Football

18 mins ago

Week 14 of the college football season features a handful of highly anticipated matchups to end the year, starting with No. 3 TCU playing host to No. 10 Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship in Arlington, Texas.

Later, No. 14 LSU faces No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta, while No. 22 UCF takes on No. 18 Tulane in the American Athletic Conference Championship in New Orleans.

Closing things out on FOX is the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, featuring Purdue up against No. 2 Michigan, and neighbors No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina meeting in the ACC Championship game.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's slate!

No. 10 Kansas State vs. No. 3 TCU

Is TCU in regardless of what happens today?

No. 4 USC went down in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night, losing 47-24 to Utah. Following USC's loss, several think TCU is a lock to make the College Football Playoff with its 12-0 record. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark made the case ahead of Saturday's Big 12 title game. 

"You look at their strength of schedule and how they have played all year long," Yormark said. "The best way to get in is to take care of business today. But I think they are in."

TCU's dynamic duo already linking up

Quentin Johnston's ankle looked just fine early as he caught a 53-yard pass from Max Duggan on TCU's second play of the game. 

TCU on top first

The Horned Frogs completed their 13-play opening drive with a touchdown pass from Duggan to Taye Barber.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia (4 p.m. ET)

No. 22 UCF vs. No. 18 Tulane (4 p.m. ET)

Purdue vs. No. 2 Michigan (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina (8 p.m. ET)

