College football rankings: Oklahoma proves why it's a legit CFP contender

Oklahoma proved itself not just a legitimate threat to win the Big 12 title in the Sooners' final year in the conference but as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender with Saturday's statement win against previously undefeated Texas.

Both programs entering the game undefeated and 5-0 for the first time since 2008. The loser of that game in 2008 (Oklahoma) ended up playing in the national title game. But that was in the BCS era, which also featured a North and a South Division in the Big 12.

[Oklahoma takes big step: ‘We’re better in every area']

In the CFP era and with the round-robin schedule, the Longhorns can still find a way to the Big 12 title game and perhaps get a rematch against the presumptive favorite at the halfway point — Oklahoma.

For Oklahoma, though, the turnaround in Brent Venables' Year 2 has already been remarkable — a 6-0 start after going 6-7 last year, the Sooners' first losing season in nearly a quarter-century.

Dillon Gabriel's performance was impressive on Saturday, as he became the first OU player to record 250 yards and 100 yards rushing against Texas. He was only outperformed by the OU defense.

The Sooners recorded five sacks and three takeaways in the win. The Sooners' 12 INTs through six games is tied for the most through six games by an Oklahoma team since the 2000 national title team.

The Sooners are for real.

Breaking down Oklahoma's stunning upset of No. 3 Texas

Here are my Top 25 rankings after Week 6.

1. Michigan (6-0)

Defeated Minnesota, 52-10

The Wolverines had two pick-sixes in a stifling performance against the Golden Gophers.

2. Georgia (6-0)

Defeated Kentucky, 51-13

The Dawgs led Kentucky 34-7 at halftime. It was the two-time defending national champions' first lead at halftime against an SEC opponent this season.

3. Ohio State (5-0)

Defeated Maryland, 37-17

Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Buckeyes to the win by sparking a 27-0 run in the second half. Harrison picked up 163 receiving yards on eight catches.

4. Oklahoma (6-0)

Defeated Texas, 34-30

OU QB Dillon Gabriel totaled 398 yards with two TDs in a statement win against the Longhorns.

5. Penn State (5-0)

Idle

The Nittany Lions play host to Massachusetts on Oct. 14.

6. Oregon (5-0)

Idle

The Ducks play at Washington on Oct. 14.

7. Washington (5-0)

Idle

The Huskies will play host to Oregon on Oct. 14.

8. Florida State (5-0)

Defeated Virginia Tech, 39-17

FSU tailback Trey Benson rushed for 200 yards on just 11 rushes in the win.

9. USC (6-0)

Defeated Arizona, 43-41, 3OT

The Trojans never looked particularly good in this one, as they were outgained 506-365 and were gouged for 137 yards on the ground by running back Jonah Coleman. Still, a win is a win, and Caleb Williams & Co. will be undefeated as they head to South Bend for a matchup against Notre Dame.

USC's Caleb Williams shows off elite elusiveness on TD

10. Texas (5-1)

Lost to Oklahoma, 34-30

Texas had a 300-yard passer (Quinn Ewers), a 100-yard receiver (Jordan Whittington) and a 100-yard rusher (Jonathon Brooks) but fell short of the win.

Steve Sarkisian, Quinn Ewers and more on Texas' loss

11. Alabama (5-1)

Defeated Texas A&M, 26-20

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe recorded the first 300-yard passing performance of his career. Alabama WR Jermaine Burton caught nine passes for 197 yards in the win.

12. Louisville (6-0)

Defeated Notre Dame, 33-20

Jawhar Jordan went for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to help stun the Irish.

13. North Carolina (5-0)

Defeated Syracuse, 40-7

UNC QB Drake Maye completed 33 of 47 passes for 442 yards with three TDs. WR Tez Walker caught six passes for 43 yards in his first game as a Tar Heel.

14. Duke (4-1)

Idle

The Blue Devils will play North Carolina State on Oct. 14.

15. Ole Miss (5-1)

Defeated Arkansas, 27-20

Ulysses Bentley IV carried the ball 13 times for 94 yards and a TD to lead the Rebels.

16. Oregon State (5-1)

Defeated California, 52-40

DJ Uiagalelei passed for 275 yards and five touchdowns in a surprising shootout.

17. Utah (4-1)

Idle

The Utes will play host to California on Oct. 14.

18. Notre Dame (4-2)

Lost to Louisville, 33-20

The Irish were held to just 44 rushing yards on 28 carries (1.6 yards per carry).

19. LSU (4-2)

Defeated Missouri, 49-39

LSU QB Jayden Daniels passed for 259 yards and rushed for 130 more, accounting for four total TDs in the win.

20. UCLA (4-1)

Defeated Washington State, 25-17

UCLA forced four turnovers and rode quarterback Dante Moore to a win on 22 of 44 passing for 290 yards with a TD and two INTs. UCLA RB Carson Steele added 140 rush yards on 30 carries.

Can the Pac-12 send a team to the CFP after UCLA stuns Washington State?

21. Missouri (5-1)

Lost to LSU, 49-39

Cody Schrader went for 114 yards and three TDs on just 13 carries in the loss.

22. Kentucky (5-1)

Lost to Georgia, 51-13

Time for Mark Stoops' bunch to regroup after getting a rude awakening vs. the Dawgs.

23. Maryland (5-1)

Lost to Ohio State, 37-17

Led Ohio State 17-10 in the third quarter before surrendering 27 unanswered points.

24. Kansas (5-1)

Defeated UCF, 51-22

The Jayhawks rushed for 399 yards on 51 rushes with five rushing TDs.

All the top plays from Kansas' win over UCF

25. Tennessee (4-1)

Idle

The Vols play host to Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

