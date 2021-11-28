College Football College Football Rankings: Georgia remains on top while Oklahoma State, Michigan move up in RJ Young's Top 25 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

Editor’s note: Every Sunday morning during the college football season, RJ Young will release his updated Top 25 rankings.

Jim Harbaugh wants you to know he’s proud of what he’s built at Michigan, and that he hasn’t run from the challenge of beating the program’s arch nemesis.

And now that he’s earned his first win against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team he’d failed to beat in his first five years in Ann Arbor — and the Wolverines hadn’t beaten since 2011 — he’s talking his noise.

RJ Young, Cardale Jones, Geoff Schwartz and Beanie Wells dive into Jim Harbaugh’s legacy after Michigan won The Game 42-27 on Saturday, marking Harbaugh’s first career victory over his archrival.

Knowing the Buckeyes had been jawing about how The Game was no longer a rivalry, about how an entire class of Buckeyes hadn’t lost to Michigan during Harbaugh’s tenure, he pulled receipts.

"Some people were born on third and think they hit a triple," he said.

Perhaps that was a reference to Buckeye coach Ryan Day inheriting a ready-made program he didn’t have to rebuild because former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer left it in outstanding condition. Or perhaps it was simply a reference to the company softball game.

But the people who needed to hear it absolutely did.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates on the field of the Big House after finally winning The Game.

Now, with the victory, it means a) Michigan won its first outright division title ever and will play in the Big Ten title game for the first time, b) Michigan has a chance to win its first Big Ten title since 2004 and c), with a win on Saturday, Michigan can not only win the B1G title but also secure a place in the College Football Playoff for the first time in its history.

But even with the win over Ohio State — the Wolverines' first victory this season over a Top-25 opponent — Michigan is not in my top four this week. Oklahoma State is; after beating Oklahoma Saturday, the Cowboys now have four wins over Top-25 teams.

Results need to matter more than my or your opinion, and that is how I create my rankings, using rationality and reason and the following criteria:

1. How many AP Top-25 teams (ranked at the time of the matchup) a team has beaten.

2. A premium placed on being undefeated. Power 5 teams, more than likely, play tougher schedules than Group of 5 teams.

3. Being undefeated supersedes strength of schedule, with the belief that winning every game is more difficult than losing a game to a good football team.

4. Results, résumé and winning matter. When two teams have identical résumés, that's when the eye test becomes necessary.

Here are my Top-25 teams in the country for Week 13:

1. Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Defeated Georgia Tech 45-0

Top-25 wins: four

2. Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0)

Defeated East Carolina 35-13

Top-25 wins: one

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1)

Defeated Oklahoma 37-33

Top-25 wins: four

Brady Quinn and the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew discuss potential CFP expansion and preview what the Playoff would look like with Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon and Michigan State in a hypothetical 12-team model.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)

Defeated Auburn 24-22 (4OT)

Top-25 wins: four

Alabama earned a hard-fought win after four overtimes in the Iron Bowl, keeping its CFP hopes alive.

5. Michigan Wolverines (11-1)

Defeated Ohio State 42-27

Top-25 wins: one

Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns as Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27. The Wolverines snapped their eight-game losing streak vs. the Buckeyes and now have a legitimate chance to make the College Football Playoff.

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

Defeated Stanford 45-14

Top-25 wins: one

Notre Dame defeated Stanford 45-14 behind Jack Coan's 345 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

7. Houston Cougars (11-1)

Defeated UCONN 45-17

Top-25 wins: one

8. San Diego State Aztecs (11-1)

Defeated Boise State 27-16

Top-25 wins: zero

9. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1)

Defeated Louisiana-Monroe 21-16

Top-25 wins: zero

10. UTSA Roadrunners (11-1)

Lost to North Texas 45-23

Top-25 wins: zero

11. Baylor Bears (10-2)

Defeated Texas Tech 27-24

Top-25 wins: three

Baylor held off an upset scare with help from QB Blake Shapen's two touchdowns and 254 passing yards. With the win, the Bears keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Defeated Nebraska 28-21

Top-25 wins: three

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

Lost to Michigan 42-27

Top-25 wins: two

Joel Klatt breaks down Michigan's big win over Ohio State.

14. Ole Miss Rebels (10-2)

Defeated Mississippi State 31-21

Top-25 wins: two

15. Michigan State Spartans (10-2)

Defeated Penn State 30-27

Top-25 wins: two

16. BYU Cougars (10-2)

Defeated USC 35-31

Top-25 wins: two

17. Oregon Ducks (10-2)

Defeated Oregon State 38-29

Top-25 wins: one

18. Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2)

Defeated Georgia Southern 27-3

Top-25 wins: one

19. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-2)

Defeated South Alabama 27-21

Top-25 wins: zero

20. Oklahoma Sooners (10-2)

Lost to Oklahoma State 37-33

Top-25 wins: one

RJ Young names his top-five college football rivalries on the Ohio State vs Michigan Live Tailgate. Young picks Oklahoma vs. Texas as his top matchup.

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2)

Defeated Boston College 41-10

Top-25 wins: one

22. Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2)

Defeated Syracuse 31-14

Top-25 wins: zero

23. Utah Utes (9-3)

Defeated Colorado 28-13

Top-25 wins: one

Utah defeated Colorado 28-13 behind three touchdowns from Cameron Rising. Tavion Thomas rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown.

24. North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3)

Defeated North Carolina 34-30

Top-25 wins: one

25. Utah State Aggies (9-3)

Defeated New Mexico 35-10

Top-25 wins: zero

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young ." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young , and subscribe to " The RJ Young Show " on YouTube. He is not on a StepMill.

