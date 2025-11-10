College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

The College Football Playoff picture just got a little clearer — and a lot more crowded.

Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M held firm at the top of the second set of CFP rankings, while Alabama came in at No. 4 and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Texas Tech made the biggest noise, climbing to No. 6 following a win over BYU.

Here's a look at the second set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:

1. Ohio State (9-0), Previously Ranked: 1

2. Indiana ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(10-0), Previously Ranked: 2

3. Texas A&M (9-0), Previously Ranked: 3

4. Alabama (8-1), Previously Ranked: 4

5. Georgia (8-1), Previously Ranked: 5

6. Texas Tech (9-1), Previously Ranked: 8

7. Ole Miss (9-1), Previously Ranked: 6

8. Oregon (8-1), Previously Ranked: 9

9. Notre Dame (7-2), Previously Ranked: 10

10. Texas (7-2), Previously Ranked: 11

11. Oklahoma (7-2), Previously Ranked: 11

12. BYU (8-1), Previously Ranked: 7

13. Utah (7-2), Previously Ranked: 13

14. Vanderbilt (8-2), Previously Ranked: 16

15. Miami (Fla.) (7-2), Previously Ranked: 18

16. Georgia Tech (8-1), Previously Ranked: 17

17. USC (7-2), Previously Ranked: 19

18. Michigan (7-2), Previously Ranked: 21

19. Virginia (8-2), Previously Ranked: 14

20. Louisville (7-2), Previously Ranked: 15

21. Iowa (6-3), Previously Ranked: 20

22. Pitt (7-2), Previously Ranked: 24

23. Tennessee (6-3), Previously Ranked: 25

24. South Florida (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR

25. Cincinnati (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR

