College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up
Updated Nov. 11, 2025 7:43 p.m. ET
The College Football Playoff picture just got a little clearer — and a lot more crowded.
Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M held firm at the top of the second set of CFP rankings, while Alabama came in at No. 4 and Georgia rounded out the top five.
Texas Tech made the biggest noise, climbing to No. 6 following a win over BYU.
Here's a look at the second set of CFP rankings for the 2025 college football season:
1. Ohio State (9-0), Previously Ranked: 1
2. Indiana (10-0), Previously Ranked: 2
3. Texas A&M (9-0), Previously Ranked: 3
4. Alabama (8-1), Previously Ranked: 4
5. Georgia (8-1), Previously Ranked: 5
6. Texas Tech (9-1), Previously Ranked: 8
7. Ole Miss (9-1), Previously Ranked: 6
8. Oregon (8-1), Previously Ranked: 9
9. Notre Dame (7-2), Previously Ranked: 10
10. Texas (7-2), Previously Ranked: 11
11. Oklahoma (7-2), Previously Ranked: 11
12. BYU (8-1), Previously Ranked: 7
13. Utah (7-2), Previously Ranked: 13
14. Vanderbilt (8-2), Previously Ranked: 16
15. Miami (Fla.) (7-2), Previously Ranked: 18
16. Georgia Tech (8-1), Previously Ranked: 17
17. USC (7-2), Previously Ranked: 19
18. Michigan (7-2), Previously Ranked: 21
19. Virginia (8-2), Previously Ranked: 14
20. Louisville (7-2), Previously Ranked: 15
21. Iowa (6-3), Previously Ranked: 20
22. Pitt (7-2), Previously Ranked: 24
23. Tennessee (6-3), Previously Ranked: 25
24. South Florida (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR
25. Cincinnati (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR
