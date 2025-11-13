AP Top 25: Georgia Climbs Up to No. 4, Oklahoma Back In Top 10, Texas Falls

Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday, Oklahoma returned to the top 10 and North Texas, ranked for the first time since 1959, is among three Group of 5 teams in the Top 25.

Ohio State , Indiana and Texas A&M were the top three teams for the fifth straight week. Georgia earned its highest ranking since the first week of September, and Ole Miss was back in the top five after spending three weeks there at midseason.

Oregon and Texas Tech were tied for No. 6, and Oklahoma rose three spots to No. 8 following its win at Alabama . The Sooners were last in the top 10, at No. 6, the second week of October.

Notre Dame remained No. 9 after a 22-point win at Pittsburgh, and Alabama dropped six spots to No. 10 after the Sooners ended its eight-game win streak.

Ohio State, which rolled past UCLA to improve to 10-0 for the fourth time in seven seasons, received 57 of 66 first-place votes. Indiana, which beat Wisconsin to go 11-0 for the first time, got eight first-place votes. Texas A&M, whose comeback from a 27-point deficit to beat South Carolina was its largest ever, got one first-place vote, three less than last week.

Georgia's 35-10 win over Texas was its sixth straight and second over a top-10 opponent. Ole Miss, which lost at Georgia a month ago, defeated Florida and is more than 100 points behind the Bulldogs at No. 5.

The Group of 5 hadn't had three teams in the Top 25 since four appeared in last season's final poll.

The Sun Belt's James Madison blew out Appalachian State and moved up three spots to No. 21. North Texas is next at No. 22. The American's Mean Green clobbered UAB on the road and have matched their best start in program history.

The last time North Texas was 9-1 was in 1959, when the team then known as the Eagles was ranked two straight weeks in November, reaching No. 16. This year's North Texas team is already eligible for a second straight bowl game and is in the thick of the race for the Group of 5's automatic CFP bid.

Full top 25:

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Ole Miss

6. Texas Tech

6. Oregon

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. Vanderbilt

13. Utah

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. Georgia Tech

16. USC

17. Texas

18. Michigan

19. Virginia

20. Tennessee

21. James Madison

22. North Texas

23. Missouri

24. Tulane

25. Houston

Reporting by The Associated Press.

