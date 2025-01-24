College Football 2025 NFL mock draft: A first round with Arch Manning, all underclassmen eligible Updated Jan. 24, 2025 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Scintillating performances from the likes of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Notre Dame sophomore running back Jeremiyah Love (among others) this season had us thinking: Where would they land on NFL Draft boards if underclassmen were eligible this spring?

No, the NFL has not changed its long-standing rule that one must be three years removed from their high school's graduating class to be draft eligible.

But, with first and second-year players dominating at the college level with regularity, perhaps a rule change isn't too far off. It would be fascinating to see which teams might be willing to gamble on exceptional talent at premium positions versus those more interested in pro-readiness along the trenches.

It certainly makes for a fun and interesting conversation, especially in regard to what each NFL club would do with their first-round pick in the upcoming draft. With the Day 1 order almost entirely set, we prognosticated every team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with all college players draft eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

* Declared for 2025 Draft

1. Tennessee Titans: Arch Manning, QB, Texas (RS FR)

It was notably Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker — and not head coach Brian Callahan or new general manager Mike Borgonzi — who told reporters this week that the club will not pass up a "generational talent" to force a quarterback at No. 1. I agree. Super blue-chip prospects like Colorado's Travis Hunter or Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith should be in play. But in this all-available scenario, any franchise lacking a long-term lock at quarterback would be canvassing the country for the top prospect. While the sample size is undeniably tiny, Manning has already demonstrated the requisite size, arm strength, accuracy and athleticism to project as a future NFL star, like his famous uncles and grandfather.

2. Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (FR)

The Browns' top pick last year — defensive tackle Michael Hall — played at Ohio State, and I can't imagine Cleveland bypassing a ridiculous talent like Smith to not make it back-to-back Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith is just different than any other non-NFL receiver, boasting exceptional physical traits and impressing scouts already with his commitment to improvement. Sure, the Browns might want to follow the Titans lead and take a quarterback, but Deshaun Watson's bloated contract probably won't allow it. Given the cost, it might be better to just pair Jerry Jeudy with a future All-Pro and try to resurrect Watson's career.

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado (JR)*

Like the Titans at No. 1 overall, the Giants have an obvious need at quarterback with Drew Lock a free agent and Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle the only others on the roster. But Hunter is just too special to let fall further. Can you imagine his versatility and Heisman flair on Broadway? He could be the receiver to help challenge and protect Malik Nabers, as well as the lockdown corner that turns a good defense into a great one.

4. New England Patriots: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan (JR)*

I believe Mike Vrabel is going to be a terrific coach for the Patriots, and I'm equally excited about Graham's fit in the middle of New England's defense. Paired with blossoming star Keion White, the Patriots could have the makings of a dominant defensive line.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia (JR)*

The Jaguars' toothless 29:6 touchdown passes allowed/interception ratio begs for reinforcements. Current starting safety Andre Cisco is a pending free agent. Starks is a superstar, blending size, speed, physicality and ball skills. He could be the spark plug on defense that Brian Thomas, Jr. provided on offense this past season.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (SO)

With Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and now Denver rookie Bo Nix turning the AFC West into an arms race, the Raiders could use a boost to their secondary. Like Starks, Downs is a dominant defender. He was the SEC Freshman of the Year at Alabama in 2023 before helping the Buckeyes become national champions this year as a consensus All-American, despite less-than-imposing statistics. That's because opponents wisely avoided him — as will NFL teams.

7. New York Jets: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State (JR)*

A former linebacker with exceptional speed, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Carter is going to wow in workouts and might ultimately wind up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. But in this exercise, he falls a bit to the Jets, a franchise needing some good fortune after back-to-back seasons of massive disappointment. The Jets already boast a formidable pass rush with Will McDonald and Quinnen Williams leading the way, but Carter could make a strong group one of the league's elite.

8. Carolina Panthers: Dylan Stewart, Edge, South Carolina (FR)

The Panthers looked pretty toothless in the pass rush department in 2024 as grizzled veterans A'Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney combined for just 10 sacks to pace the team. Stewart has only completed one year at South Carolina, but he's already earning some comparisons to Clowney, a former Gamecock and the 2014 No. 1 overall pick. Long-armed, powerful and surprisingly polished, Stewart has a bright future.

9. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State (RS SR)*

The Saints have plenty of problems, but adding some reliability to their passing game would solve many of them. With Taysom Hill (34) aging and coming off a torn ACL and Juwan Johnson set to hit free agency, the Saints will be looking at tight ends anyway. Even in a strong class for tight ends, Warren is worthy of an early first-round selection, showing a Travis Kelce-like combination of size, body control and sticky hands.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State (JR)*

With Ben Johnson now the head coach, there could be fireworks in store for the Chicago offense. Inserting the playmaking Jeanty into a scheme that already boasts Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze (as well as Cole Kmet), and the Bears could look Lion-like very quickly.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Campbell, OL, LSU (JR)*

This all-eligible mock draft is all about projecting the future, and that is what general manager John Lynch might be considering should Campbell still be on the board. Campbell has starred at left tackle for LSU and possesses the size and balance to remain there in the NFL. He's also quite physical, with some believing he could be even more effective at guard. With concerns about an aging Trent Williams and free-agent left guard Aaron Banks, the 49ers might see Campbell as the future fix-all.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama (FR)

Along with a healthy Dak Prescott, the fastest way to get the Cowboys' offense back on track would be to add a certifiable big-play threat, whether that come in the form of a running back or a wide receiver. Williams' slender frame reminds me a lot of current Philadelphia Eagles' standout and, of course, former Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith. Williams averaged a cool 18.0 yards per reception as a true freshman for Alabama, offering the vertical game that could ruin opponents that focus extra help on CeeDee Lamb.

13. Miami Dolphins: Colin Simmons, OLB, Texas (FR)

There are shades of a young Von Miller in Simmons' game. He has terrific get-off speed and is slippery off the edge, ruining both passing and running plays. Sure, the injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and other playmakers on offense grounded the Dolphins' high-flying offense, but this defense needs more playmakers, as well.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan (JR)*

Thuis is a bit early for Loveland, perhaps, but the Colts could really use better play at tight end. The position was essentially a non-factor in the Indianapolis passing attack last year, with four players combining for 467 yards and two scores. The Colts might be especially interested in Loveland, as he couples soft hands and reliable route-running with strength and technique as a run blocker, as well.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (JR)*

While plenty criticized Atlanta's selection of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last year, few would quibble with the addition of Johnson at this point in the draft. Widely regarded as a possible top-10 talent prior to an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, Johnson has the look of a future Pro Bowl candidate.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas (JR)*

Kyler Murray's maturation this season as a legitimate franchise quarterback is one of the key storylines in an NFC West division seemingly up for grabs. The Cardinals have done a fine job of protecting him with blockers and pass-catchers in recent years and could see Banks — a collegiate left tackle who some scouts like better inside for the NFL — as an upgrade over journeyman Evan Brown at left guard.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson (SO)

The Bengals have long shown a willingness to gamble on youth, winning big with one-year college stars like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase and investing the No. 18 overall pick last year in offensive tackle Amarius Mims, who started just one season at Georgia before heading to the NFL. Cincinnati might be a franchise willing to roll the dice on a talented edge rusher, like Clemson's Parker, a powerfully-built and cat-quick defender who recorded 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over his first two seasons at Clemson.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State (SR)*

It is the Seahawks' offensive line, not the defensive line, that kept the franchise out of the playoffs again in 2024. But should a gifted and massive interior plugger like Williams still be on the board, GM John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald would likely pounce. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Williams plays with a superb motor for such a large man, and Seattle could be on the lookout for another nose guard with veteran Johnathan Hankins a free agent.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas (RS SR)*

The Buccaneers might have won the NFC South, but they did so despite fielding one of the league's most porous secondaries, surrendering 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Barron is a technically-sound corner with instincts, speed and physicality.

20. Denver Broncos: Josh Conerly, Jr., OT, Oregon (JR)*

The Broncos have invested heavily in offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey but reinforcing the line is a tried-and-true strategy with Sean Payton. Conerly played a key role in Oregon's historic season, boasting the easy agility and power to project as a longtime starting tackle in the NFL.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (RS SR)*

The Steelers could elect to bring back either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, but probably wouldn't if it were guaranteed that one of this year's top quarterbacks would be available. Ward has the highlight reels and improbable ascent to warrant his Heisman campaign and early first-round projections, but there are plenty of questions about whether his improvisational style will translate to the NFL. I think it can, but also believe he needs the support of a stout running game and defense like Pittsburgh's early on.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan (JR)*

Jim Harbaugh showed us his plan a year ago by selecting Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt despite having a young Pro Bowler at the position already on the roster in Rashawn Slater. He's proven the ability to win in the trenches before and few offer greater size, power and familiarity with Harbaugh than Grant, a seemingly immovable object at 6-foot-3, 340 pounds.

23. Green Bay Packers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame (JR)*

With three cornerbacks scheduled for free agency (including former first-round pick Eric Stokes), the Packers will almost certainly be paying extra attention to this year's top prospects at the position. Already a Super Bowl contender and the hosts of this year's draft, Green Bay will be looking to make a splash with a pro-ready player. Morrison injured his hip midway through October but was widely viewed as a top-15 prospect when healthy.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame (SO)

Aaron Jones performed well for the Vikings in 2024, but I'll be surprised if they don't take advantage of this year's running back class. Love, just a sophomore, helped power Notre Dame's run to the national title game, showing off a slashing style that would match perfectly with the Vikings' playmakers at receiver. And, at least in this mock draft, selecting a second consecutive Golden Domer might steal some thunder from the rival Packers.

25. Houston Texans: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama (JR)*

If you thought it was painful to watch C.J. Stroud get sacked eight times in Houston's divisional loss to Kansas City, imagine what he and the Texans will be thinking about all offseason. Booker is one of the few plug-and-play guards in this class, offering an ideal blend of power and agility.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (SR)*

Matthew Stafford remains one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but for a general manager like Les Snead famously willing to flip those picks, using them to invest in the long-term future of the club might be the best way to keep winning. Sanders isn't a blue-chip quarterback prospect, but he possesses the smarts and arm to be very successful in the NFL. After all, he led the country in passing yards this past season while operating out of former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur's offense. At this point in the draft, Sanders' upside is just too flashy to ignore, especially for a young coach like Sean McVay, and in a big market like Los Angeles that's always searching for new talent.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Nic Scourton, DE, Texas A&M (JR)*

With all due respect to head coach John Harbaugh, one of the obvious reasons the Ravens are consistent contenders is the savvy drafting of general manager Eric DeCosta, who, like his predecessor Ozzie Newsome, just seems to have a knack for rescuing falling stars. Scourton is among the more pro-ready defensive linemen in this class, but with teams ahead of them willing to gamble on upside, the burly 6-foot-4, 280-pounder falls into the Ravens' nest.

28. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, DE, Ohio State (SR)*

Even before the brutal injury to star pass rusher Aiden Hutchinson, Sawyer likely would have been a favorite of Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, as he plays with the hustle, desire and instincts they crave. Sawyer isn't the flashiest athlete — which is why some scouts see him as more of a Day 2 candidate — but he's battle-tested and dependable.

29. Washington Commanders: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State (SR)*

Protecting Jayden Daniels is now the top priority for Washington. The Commanders received quality play from rookie Brandon Coleman and veteran Andrew Wylie, but should a talent like Simmons still be available, Washington would likely pounce. Prior to his suffering a serious knee injury midseason, Simmons was being viewed by some as the possible OL1 for the 2025 draft. Assuming his medical clears, he'd be a steal at this point ion the draft.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia (JR)*

Similar to the aforementioned Commanders, the Bills are receiving solid play from their current linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard, but if the Butkus Award winner is still available, Buffalo shouldn't hesitate to upgrade their athleticism by selecting Walker.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State (SR)*

Sure, Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are the flash behind the Eagles' success, but it is the physicality on both sides of the line that truly powers Philadelphia. GM Howie Roseman knows quality football players when he sees them, even if they slip. That could be the case with Tuimoloau — who may lack eye-popping statistics — but is a powerful bull-rusher with underrated athleticism and a knack for making game-changing plays in big moments.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon (RS JR)*

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the dynamic Chiefs offense get most of the credit, but defensive tackle Chris Jones, Jr. is among the NFL's best players. There are few defenders who match Jones' combination of size and power, but the imposing 6-foot-5, 310 pound Harmon could prove to be close. Leave it to the two-time defending champion Chiefs to nab a gifted player at one of the draft's most talented positions, winning yet again.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share