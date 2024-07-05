College Football 2024-25 College Football odds: Best early Power Four conference futures bets Published Jul. 5, 2024 4:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football media days kickoff next week for the four power conferences, and bettors should be excited about the upcoming season.

For starters, the conference realignment is going to cause some shakeups and the new 12-team playoff will also alter the college football landscape.

But for today's purposes, I'm focusing on four teams that I think are good bets to win their respective conferences.

Will Georgia bounce back after a disappointing performance in the 2023 SEC Championship game? Or will recent additions, Oklahoma and Texas, spoil the Bulldogs' plans?

Also, can anyone stop newcomer Utah in the Big 12?

And what do Deion Sanders and Colorado have in store for Year 2?

To hold us over until the season starts, here are my favorite futures wagers for every Power Four conference.

Ohio State +155 to win Big Ten

Ohio State and Oregon have the two best rosters in the conference and two of the three best rosters in the country. But Ohio State has the edge as a slight favorite over Oregon to win the newly realigned conference, and I understand why.

The Buckeyes travel to Eugene on October 12 in a clash that will likely be the preview of the Big Ten title game. This showdown could also be a preview of a playoff matchup.

As I've noted before, my Oregon Ducks rarely lose at home and this game will be tough for Ohio State. If the Buckeyes lose, it's logical that they’d have to play the Ducks again in the Big Ten title game. I do not see Oregon winning both the regular season game and a neutral-site rematch.

If Ohio State beats Oregon on the road, I see them beating the Ducks again in the Big Ten title game because a win in Eugene would prove that Ohio State is the superior team.

You’re unlikely to find a better number for Ohio State before that Oregon game. If you lock in now, it’s possible to grab Oregon or wait until the Big Ten title game to take Ohio State's opponent. There are plenty of ways to get off this wager.

PICK: Ohio State (+155) to win the Big Ten

Utah + 320 to win Big 12

Utah is the favorite to win the new Big 12 and for good reason.

This team won the Pac-12 championship in both 2021 and 2022. Then, in 2023, the Utes were in injury hell.

Quarterback Cam Rising missed the entire season, plus they were down multiple starters for nearly every game last season. Their season finale against Colorado featured a two-deep of nearly all backups.

Injury luck tends to change from one season to the next. If you’re heavily injured one season, you’re most likely getting a healthy roster for most of the next season.

Part of that return to health this season involves quarterback Cam Rising coming back for one last season at Utah.

Rising was the Utes QB who won both of the Pac-12 titles. With him in the lineup again, their offense will be spectacular, and Utah always has an excellent defense under head coach Kyle Whittingham.

A fresh Utah team won the Pac-12 and is ready to win the Big 12 in its first season in the conference.

PICK: Utah (+320) to win the Pac-12

Alabama + 800 to win SEC

I just like this number and do not believe you’re getting a better one on Alabama as the season gets closer.

Alabama lost Hall of Fame head coach Nick Saban and replaced him with Washington’s Kalen DeBoer. DeBoer is 104-12 as a head coach. Yes, that number is correct.

Even if you remove his time at NAIA Souix Falls, where he won three titles, DeBoer is 37-9 as the head coach at Fresno State and Washington.

He led the Huskies to a playoff berth and a win over Texas in the semi-final game last season. His offenses are always explosive, creative and nearly unstoppable.

Alabama's roster did suffer from a talent exodus when Saban retired, but DeBoer was still able to bring in the No. 3 ranked transfer class in the country.

These new-look Tide are going to win a lot and at +800 to win the SEC? Sign me up.

This number will not get better as the season progresses.

PICK: Alabama (+800) to win the SEC

Miami +400 to win ACC

Sure, it's possible that I am biased toward Mario Cristobal after I saw him build my Oregon squad into a conference champion. It took two years for him to turn the Ducks around, but his roster was far better than the one he inherited at Miami.

The Hurricanes finally have a dynamic quarterback in Washington State transfer Cam Ward, plus the addition of former Oregon State running back Damien Martinez. The offensive line has improved each season. Cristobal has recruited well, and the roster has talent at offensive skill positions and on defense. The defense needs to continue to improve, but as mentioned, they have the players needed to get it done.

The Hurricanes' schedule may put them into the ACC title game without much help from anyone else. Miami doesn’t play Clemson or NC State and gets Florida State at home. A trip to Louisville will be tough, but everything else is manageable.

I also like Miami to win the ACC because I do not believe Florida State is good enough to repeat. The Seminoles lost 10 of 11 offensive starters and multiple defensive pass rushers. They did add DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State by way of Clemson — who has all the arm talent but barely completes passes at 60%. That’s not good enough.

Looking elsewhere in the conference, you've got a Clemson team that's starting to regress because the Tigers refuse to comply with the current roster-building mold. They're a less talented team with an offense that continues to get worse each year. They were 51st in SP+ last season.

So I’m rolling Miami and trusting that Cristobal has figured it out.

PICK: Miami (+400) to win the ACC

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

