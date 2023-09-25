College Football 2023 College Football odds: Vanderbilt remains winless against spread Published Sep. 25, 2023 10:35 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There's one FBS school from the SEC that has been ruthless to bettors who play against the spread (ATS) this season.

Vanderbilt might be 2-3 straight up (SU) this season, but the Commodores have yet to cover ATS.

Vandy started 2-0 but failed to cover ATS — 35-28 over Hawaii (+17) and 47-13 over Alabama A&M (+35), giving up a 29-yard field goal with 2:32 left as the Bulldogs covered.

During the current three-game skid, the Commodores failed to cover at Wake Forest (+9.5, 36-20 loss), at UNLV (-4.5, 40-37 loss) and vs. Kentucky (+13.5, 45-28 loss).

The Commodores face a tough task on Saturday, as they are 11.5-point underdogs against the unbeaten 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers in an SEC East Division contest.

No. 23 Missouri (4-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3), 4 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN

Point spread: Missouri -11.5 (Missouri favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Underdogs cover)

Moneyline: Missouri -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Vanderbilt +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are you going to put some money down on the Commodores failing to cover ATS against the Tigers?

