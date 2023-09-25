College Football
2023 College Football odds: Vanderbilt remains winless against spread
Published Sep. 25, 2023 10:35 a.m. ET

There's one FBS school from the SEC that has been ruthless to bettors who play against the spread (ATS) this season.

Vanderbilt might be 2-3 straight up (SU) this season, but the Commodores have yet to cover ATS.

Vandy started 2-0 but failed to cover ATS — 35-28 over Hawaii (+17) and 47-13 over Alabama A&M (+35), giving up a 29-yard field goal with 2:32 left as the Bulldogs covered.

During the current three-game skid, the Commodores failed to cover at Wake Forest (+9.5, 36-20 loss), at UNLV (-4.5, 40-37 loss) and vs. Kentucky (+13.5, 45-28 loss).

The Commodores face a tough task on Saturday, as they are 11.5-point underdogs against the unbeaten 23rd-ranked Missouri Tigers in an SEC East Division contest.

No. 23 Missouri (4-0) at Vanderbilt (2-3), 4 p.m. ET Saturday, SECN

Point spread: Missouri -11.5 (Missouri favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Underdogs cover)
Moneyline: Missouri -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Vanderbilt +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
23
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU
Vanderbilt Commodores
VANDY

Are you going to put some money down on the Commodores failing to cover ATS against the Tigers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!

