2023 College Football odds: Michael Penix Jr. new favorite to win Heisman

There's a new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Say hello to Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

After going 19-for-25 passing (75%) for 304 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters during Washington's 59-32 win over California on Saturday night, Penix surged to the top of the oddsboard.

The transfer from Indiana is at +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total), moving ahead of reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans (+420). Williams was at +390 heading into Saturday before Penix passed him.

Penix entered the game at +480 and had his odds drop to +380 by the end of the third quarter.

Penix was fourth in odds at +1000 on Sept. 11.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers , who moved up the odds list after his strong game against Alabama, fell from second to third at +500.

Penix leads the country in passing yards (1,636) and touchdowns (16). He is 103-for-138 (74.6%) with two interceptions and has been sacked only once.

Washington led at halftime 45-12, tying a school record for most points in the first half. And Penix racked up those stats without Jalen McMillan (20 catches, 311 yards, three TDs), who sat out with a lower-body injury.

Here are Heisman odds for other Pac-12 quarterbacks:

– Colorado 's Shedeur Sanders fell from +3000 to +20000 after the Buffaloes lost at Oregon 42-6.

– Speaking of the Ducks, Bo Nix saw his odds move to +1000 after being at +2000.

– Washington State's Cameron Ward joined the list, sitting 11th at +3300.

The Heisman race should get some clarity in the coming weeks as the Huskies play host to Oregon on Oct. 14 and play at USC on Nov. 4.

So are you going to put some money down on Penix to win the Heisman? Follow FOX Sports for the latest gambling odds and news!

