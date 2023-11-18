College Football 2023 college football odds: Iowa hits Under again, claims Big Ten West title Updated Nov. 18, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes hit the Under in the Over/Under for the sixth consecutive college football game on Saturday.

But the most important thing for the Hawkeyes is they're going to play in the Big Ten Conference championship game.

Iowa clinched the Big Ten West Division with a 15-13 home victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes improved to 6-2 in conference, 9-2 overall.

The Over/Under for both teams combined was 33.5 points.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Hawkeyes have won six of their past seven games and will face either No. 2 Ohio State or No. 3 Michigan in the Big Ten Conference championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.

The Hawkeyes, who punted on six consecutive possessions against the Illini, have hit the Under nine times in 11 games this season.

The Hawkeyes last hit the Over on Sept. 30, a 26-16 win over Michigan State . That O/U was 36.5.

Here's a look at Iowa's O/U performance this season:

Sept. 2 @ Iowa 24, Utah State 14 (Under 43.5)

Sept. 9 Iowa 20, @ Iowa State 13 (Under 34.5)

Sept. 16 @ Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 (Over 43.5)

Sept. 23 @ Penn State 31, Iowa 0 (Under 37.5)

Sept. 30 @ Iowa 26, Michigan State 16 (Over 36.5)

Oct. 7 @ Iowa 20, Purdue 14 (Under 38.5)

Oct. 14 Iowa 15 @ Wisconsin 6 (Under 34)

Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, @ Iowa 10 (Under 30.5)

Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 @ Wrigley Field (Under 32)

Nov. 11 @ Iowa 22, Rutgers 0 (Under 27.5)

Saturday: @ Iowa 15, Illinois 13 (Under 33.5)

Iowa wraps up the regular season at the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 25.

Do you think the Hawkeyes will hit the Under in the regular-season finale? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in college football and other sports.

