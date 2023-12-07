College Football
2023 College Football bowl predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Published Dec. 7, 2023 2:35 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football bowl season is here.

I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the postseason in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

On a side note, a new episode of my digital gambling show and podcast will be posted every Thursday. The college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with the NFL-themed episodes dropping on Fridays.

Let's get this thing on track with some winners during the postseason.

Here are my favorite wagers for bowl games.

Last Week: 1-1 Season: 44-54-1

All Times ET

Duke's Mayo Bowl
West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27, ESPN

If nothing else, this is a play anticipating Drake Maye opting out and seeing this number run to around -6. 

Wed 10:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

North Carolina has not been good at all the second half of the season and while the game is in Charlotte, I can't see a whole lot of excitement here for a team that was 6-0 and in the Top 10 and again collapsed down the stretch. 

There will probably be other opt-outs besides Maye, I would imagine. WVU has been a surprise this season and with a chance to win nine games a season after Neal Brown’s job was in jeopardy, the ‘Eers have much more motivation to play here. 

PICK: West Virginia (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Pinstripe Bowl
Rutgers vs. Miami, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 28, ESPN

Bowl season has turned into "guess the motivation, along with opt-out" information. It’s been a while since Miami won a bowl game, but the Hurricanes don't have a QB and will see a bunch of other departures in the portal. 

Thu 7:15 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA

A winter’s afternoon in New York at a baseball stadium doesn’t feel like an optimum bowl spot for the team from South Florida, which will have issues moving the ball against a Rutgers defense which did a pretty good job against Michigan and Ohio State

PICK: Rutgers (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Penn State, noon Dec. 30, ESPN

I don’t expect the Rebels to have many — if any — opt-outs. And I get the sense after a no-show in last year's 42-25 bowl loss to Texas Tech, Lane Kiffin & Co. will want a better showing. 

Sat 5:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS
10
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

They get just the matchup for that — a defense that should have a few opt-outs, as well as its best offensive lineman, and an offense that’s struggled mightily against anyone good this season. 

This number should close south of 3, I would imagine, so I’ll grab the 4.5 at FanDuel now. 

PICK: Ole Miss (+4.5) to lose by fewer than 4.5 points (or win outright)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica

