College Football 10 most anticipated rivalry games of 2024 college football season Published Jul. 5, 2024 6:58 p.m. ET

Conference realignment has led to programs having to pause their annual rivalry games, but that's not the case everywhere across the country.

The Colorado-Nebraska game is an example of one college football rivalry that has been given new life recently. After both teams left the Big 12 in 2011, their annual matchup was paused until 2018 as part of a two-game, home-and-home series. The rivalry was revitalized again in 2023, with Colorado defeating Nebraska, 36-14, in Deion Sanders' first home game as the Buffaloes' head coach.

The two rivals will meet again in 2024, with Colorado and Nebraska facing off in Lincoln. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule praised Colorado in an interview with Joel Klatt on " Big Noon Conversations ." However, he also views the game as a major opportunity for his team.

"What Deion has done, in my opinion, is he's made football relevant to maybe people that weren't watching it," Rhule said. "It's our chance to come into that game, and people are gonna tune in to see them, and they'll have a chance to watch us too. If we play well, maybe people will have that same energy about us nationally that they have about them."

With Rhule eyeing the Colorado matchup, let's take a look at 10 of the most anticipated rivalry games of the 2024 season. Remember, this is a list based on rivalry games that fans will most want to watch this upcoming season, not historically.

Colorado vs. Nebraska (Sept. 7)

All-time series: Nebraska leads, 49-21-2

Current streak: Colorado has won the last three games

Just two games into each coach's tenure with their respective schools, Sanders and Rhule were met with an early test when the two rivals went head-to-head in 2023.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims threw an interception and lost two fumbles as a part of a four-turnover day for the Cornhuskers. On the other side, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders completed 31 of 42 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Buffs to a 36-14 win.

Rhule praised the Colorado signal-caller's performance in his interview with Klatt.

"The one thing we have to always remember when we talk about Colorado is how great Shedeur is," Rhule said. "He's one of the best football players I've ever coached against. We blitzed them and I think we sacked him 10 times. We hit him a ton, and he stood in there.

"I know everyone sees Shedeur in commercials and the swagger that he plays with, but he's an unbelievable competitor and he's tough. You take Shedeur, Travis Hunter , all the players they have and [Deion] Sanders, they're going to come into our place. They're a really good football team with dynamic players that you have to compete with."

That win marked one of the high points of Sanders' first season at the helm in Boulder as Colorado won only two more games the rest of the way, finishing 4-8. But with Colorado returning both of Sanders' sons and Hunter, the Buffaloes are among the early frontrunners to win the Big 12.

On the flip side, Rhule hopes that Nebraska's issues at quarterback will be solved in Year 2. The Cornhuskers brought in one of the top quarterback recruits in the Class of 2024, Dylan Raiola, to compete for the starting job. Along with optimism at quarterback, Nebraska brings back seven starters from a defense that ranked 13th in yards allowed last season. Rhule hopes the Cornhuskers will compete for a conference title this season.

Matt Rhule explains how Nebraska football will grow, learn through failure

All-time series: Alabama leads, 43–26–4

Current streak: Alabama won the last game

The two most successful programs in the sport in recent years meet again in 2024, but in a rare regular-season setting. Oh, and there's also a new head coach on Alabama's sideline for the matchup in Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer's first big test with the Crimson Tide comes against a team that won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. It's also against a Georgia team that's looking for a little bit of revenge. Alabama narrowly upset Georgia in the SEC Championship Game last year, winning 27-24.

Many of the key players from that game will return for the 2024 matchup. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns while making multiple big plays with his legs. Carson Beck, one of the early favorites to win the Heisman, is also back at quarterback for Georgia after throwing for 243 yards in last year's game, but he lost a fumble in the second half that helped Alabama add to its lead.

How will Kalen DeBoer handle being Alabama’s next head coach?

This will mark just the fourth time that the two teams have met in the regular season since 2008, but they've met in the conference title game or the College Football Playoff six times since then. Alabama has won nine of those 10 matchups.

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Oct. 12, in Dallas)

All-time series: Texas leads, 63–51–5

Current streak: Oklahoma won the last game

Texas nearly went undefeated en route to making the CFP for the first time in program history last season, but there was only one blemish along the way. QB Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over a minute to give the Sooners the game-winning score with 15 seconds remaining.

Oklahoma won't have Gabriel at quarterback this year as he transferred, making way for Jackson Arnold to become its starting quarterback in 2024. Arnold was among the most highly-rated recruits in 2023, winning Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2022, and with most of the Sooners' receivers returning, they should still be highly competitive in 2024.

On the flip side, Texas appears to be a title contender again in 2024. Quinn Ewers opted to forgo the draft after being one of the game's best quarterbacks last season. While the Longhorns lost a pair of quality receivers, they added a few notable names in the portal, nabbing Alabama's Isaiah Bond , Matthew Golden from Houston and Silas Bolden from Oregon State .

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian opens up about his sobriety journey

So, the Red River Rivalry seems poised to be another high-scoring affair in 2024. The biggest difference is that this is the first time the two teams will battle as members of the SEC, giving this game greater importance in their hopes of winning the conference.

All-time series: Miami leads, 35-33

Current streak: FSU has won the last three games

One of Florida State's closest calls in its undefeated regular season last year came against its top conference rival. Miami got the ball back with a chance to tie the game up with 4:20 remaining. However, the Hurricanes' drive stalled out around midfield, with Tyler Van Dyke throwing a game-sealing interception with 40 seconds remaining to give FSU a 27-20 win.

This year, Miami should have better quarterback play than it got over the first two seasons of the Mario Cristobal era. The Hurricanes landed Cameron Ward , who many felt was the best quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason.

Florida State, meanwhile, nabbed DJ Uiagalelei to replace Jordan Travis. Uiagalelei returns to the ACC after an impressive season at Oregon State, throwing for 2,638 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with six rushing touchdowns last year.

This will mark the second straight season that Ward and Uiagalelei will duel. Ward got the better of Uiagalelei last year, leading Washington State to a 38-35 win over Oregon State as he threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another in that game.

On paper, Florida State and Miami appear to be two of the best teams in the ACC. The biggest question seems to be whether Miami can finally live up to its potential.

All-time series: Ohio State leads, 20-12

Current streak: Ohio State has won the last seven games

Penn State's playoff chances have often hinged on this game. With the expanded 12-team playoff, there's a chance this year's game won't break its title hopes.

But this game will likely go a long way in determining at least one of the participants in the Big Ten Championship Game, and strengthen the winner's chances of earning a bye in the playoff. Once again, both programs have major aspirations entering the year, too.

Ohio State might be the most talented team in the country entering the season, earning the top-ranked spot in both Klatt and RJ Young's post-spring top 25 polls. While the Buckeyes have questions at quarterback, they return several key contributors from last year's 11-2 squad that beat Penn State. They also added a few of the top transfers in the portal this offseason.

Penn State has been building toward making its best run at a title under James Franklin in 2024. The members of its 2022 recruiting class, which was ranked sixth by 247 Sports, are juniors this year. QB Drew Allar, along with running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, hope to lead the Nittany Lions to a better offensive performance when they take on the Buckeyes in Happy Valley this year. They only scored 12 points in last year's game in Columbus, going a putrid 1-for-16 on third down.

All-time series: Oklahoma leads, 67–24–5

Current streak: Oklahoma won the last matchup

The Oklahoma-Missouri rivalry is one of the few that was a casualty of conference expansion but later came back to life because of conference expansion. With Oklahoma joining the SEC, the two former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals will meet again on an annual basis starting in 2024 and for the first time since 2011.

The last few matchups between Oklahoma and Missouri had great importance in the Big 12 title race. The two programs met in the conference title game in back-to-back seasons (2007 and 2008). Based on early preseason rankings, this game could determine which team earns an at-large spot for the playoff.

As the Sooners bring in a new quarterback, the Tigers return one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC from last season. Brady Cook threw for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions with eight rushing touchdowns as Missouri went 11-2. Luther Burden was also one of the sport's best receivers, recording 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

All-time series: Texas leads, 76–37–5

Current streak: Texas won the last matchup

Similar to Oklahoma-Missouri, the Lone Star Showdown was another that's being revived through conference expansion. The hated rivals will meet for the first time since 2011 to close out the regular season in 2024.

Texas enters the SEC as the clear top dog between the two in-state rivals. The Longhorns have had continued progression through Steve Sarkisian's first three years in Austin, making the playoff last year.

Texas A&M was on a downward slope during Texas' ascension, going 7-6 last year as the Jimbo Fisher era came to an end. Mike Elko inherits a program that's still viewed as one of the more talented in the country and a quarterback in Conner Weigman who has played well when healthy (1,875 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, two interceptions over nine career games).

But the Aggies' role in this game might be to play spoiler to the Longhorns. If they do, College Station would surely be happy.

All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 49-37-5

Current streak: Notre Dame won the last matchup

Another enticing rivalry matchup on the final Saturday of the regular season, the Notre Dame-USC rivalry has received a recent boost ever since Lincoln Riley became the Trojans' head coach in 2022. Caleb Williams put some of the final touches on his Heisman-winning campaign with USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame in 2022 before the Fighting Irish blew out the Trojans, 48-20, to hand them their first loss of the season last year.

Both programs appear likely to be ranked among the top 25 entering the season. However, Notre Dame and USC are replacing successful quarterbacks. The Fighting Irish brought in Riley Leonard, who played well for Duke last season before an ankle injury sidelined him for the latter half of the season.

Colin Cowherd doubles down on ending the USC-Notre Dame rivalry

Riley opted to replace Williams from within, with many believing Miller Moss will be the Trojans' starting quarterback after his strong performance in the Holiday Bowl last season. This game will mark the end of a challenging schedule for USC in its first season in the Big Ten. But even with a first-year starting quarterback, it's reasonable to think the Trojans will be in the hunt for much of the season by virtue of having a coach of Riley's pedigree and a high-powered offense.

All-time series: Alabama leads, 50–37–1

Current streak: Alabama has won the last four matchups

There's probably no game on this list that has a greater disparity in talent than this one, but the Iron Bowl almost always seems to deliver as one of the most dramatic games of the college football season.

While Alabama has won the last four games between the two teams, it won by the skin of its teeth in two of the last three meetings. Alabama needed four overtimes to beat Auburn in 2021 and won on a miraculous fourth-and-31 touchdown play with 32 seconds left last season.

Luckily for Alabama, this year's game isn't at Jordan-Hare, which has turned into a House of Horrors for Nick Saban. Alabama hasn't lost at home to Auburn since the memorable Cam Newton game in 2010, but three of Alabama's last four head coaches have lost their first Iron Bowl game.

All-time series: Michigan leads, 61–51–6

Current streak: Michigan has won the last three games

This isn't a ranking of the best rivalry games, but it's hard to find one bigger than this.

Michigan's revival over the last few years has made its rivalry with Ohio State arguably the most important regular-season game in college football in each of the last three seasons. As the two teams battled for a spot in the Big Ten title game in each of the last three matchups, the Wolverines walked off the field each time victorious.

The 2023 matchup might have been the most memorable tilt ever between the two rivals. Michigan won, 30-24, with then-interim coach Sherrone Moore coaching in place of a suspended Jim Harbaugh to keep the Wolverines' undefeated season alive. Michigan ultimately went on to win the national title, allowing Harbaugh and several other Michigan players to ride off into the sunset.

Can Ohio State snap their three-game losing streak to Michigan?

As a new era is ushered in Ann Arbor, the pressure seems to be dialed up on Ryan Day. The Buckeyes bring back several of their key contributors and added a few of the top players in the transfer portal (Quinshon Judkins and Caleb Downs among them) as the 2024 season seems to be their opportunity to win a national title in the Day era.

The restructuring of the Big Ten and expanded playoff field means this game technically won't have the same importance that it had the last few years. But make no mistake, it'll be the biggest test each squad faces for its national title hopes in 2024.

(Read more from "Big Noon Conversations:" Sherrone Moore , Steve Sarkisian , Deion Sanders )

