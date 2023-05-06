College Basketball With Bronny James in the mix, USC will have a dynamic trio to watch Updated May. 6, 2023 8:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles truly is home for the James Family.

Bronny, the son of LeBron, committed to USC on Saturday night, the four-star recruit announced in an Instagram post Saturday.

The No. 26-ranked prospect according to 247 Sports, James chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon, electing to stay close to his father for his college career.

The 6-foot-3 guard’s stock has risen after a quality showing at the recent Nike Hoops Summit and his progress while at Sierra Canyon. His pledge to USC vaults the program’s incoming recruiting class as a top-30 unit nationally, as it also includes No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier and top-50 big man Arrinten Page. It will also be the most-watched group of freshmen across the country.

While there was speculation that James could jump from high school straight to the pros and go the G League Ignite route, the college path grew into the best option for him. While other recruits have seen their stock either remain the same or perhaps dip, James has steadily gotten better as a prospect since tearing his meniscus in February 2021.

While his offensive game and shot-making skills are factors that James will look to continue to evolve, his basketball IQ and feel for the game are rich strengths, fitting for the son of a four-time MVP and 19-time All-Star.

James can impact winning at a USC program that’s established itself as consistently competitive, having made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. It will be interesting to see how he works alongside Collier and returning veteran lead guard Boogie Ellis, who’s one of the best and most established players in the Pac-12. Expect James, Ellis and Collier to start. That’s a dynamic and talented trio, and watching how they mesh together will be intriguing.

This move means that LeBron can be close to his son and the school he’s playing for, and it marks the next step toward LeBron’s dream of being able to step on the hardwood as a teammate of his son in an NBA game.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

