Bronny James commits to USC over Ohio State, Oregon
Bronny James commits to USC over Ohio State, Oregon

Updated May. 6, 2023 10:52 p.m. ET

Bronny James has committed to the University of Southern California to play his college ball.

James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, chose the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon, as well as the G League Ignite. He's the 23rd-ranked prospect in 247Sports' 2023 class, while he's ranked 19th in the ESPN 100.

He announced his decision on social media Saturday, captioning a photo of him in the Trojans locker room with "Fight On."

The move allows him to stay close to home, while maximizing on NIL opportunities, as well as entertainment deals in Southern California. James' projected NIL earnings are among the highest of all-time for a high school player.

"It’s always been consistency," James told media at the Nike Hoop Summit regarding his focus. "I feel like I’ve grown at a nice pace throughout my four years of my high school career. I feel like for me bring consistent with my workout and recover and getting that right mindset, you know, has been a great part of my (development)."

James joins top-ranked PG and fellow McDonald's All-American Isaiah Collier in Andy Enfield's star-studded recruiting class, which includes four-star big man Arrinten Page and four-star guard Silas Demery.

