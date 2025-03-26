College Basketball What To Bet Today: The Sweet 16 begins; MLB has its Opening Day Published Mar. 27, 2025 12:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sports are an everyday thing — meaning there is always an opportunity to throw down a few bucks.

Currently, we're in the midst of the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments, with the NBA and NHL playoffs approaching, and the new MLB season beginning Thursday.

Like we said, a lot of wagering options.

With that, on weekdays, FOX Sports will discuss a few big games and matches on tap, and the individual performances to potentially keep an eye on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what to bet for March 27, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NCAAM — Sweet 16

(6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama

ALA -5.5, ML: ALA -230, O/U 175.5

What to know: Alabama finished the regular season with nine straight ranked matchups. Yes, nine. It went 4-5 in those games, before edging Robert Morris in the Round of 64 and beating St. Mary's in the Round of 32. BYU, meanwhile, had five ranked matchups in its last nine regular-season games, going 4-1. It beat VCU in the Round of 64 and upset Wisconsin by two in the Round of 32.

The odds: Alabama is +1900 to win the national title (sixth). BYU is at +7500 (13th)

(4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida

FL -6.5, ML: FL -278, O/U 156.5

What to know: Florida did the duty of putting a stop to the UConn three-peat bid, beating the Huskies by two in the Round of 32. The Gators beat Norfolk State in the Round of 64. As for Maryland, after defeating Grand Canyon in the Round of 64, it had that moment of the Tournament so far, in the form of Derik Queen's buzzer-beating, game-winner to down Colorado State in the Round of 32.

The odds: Florida has the second-shortest odds to win it all, at +350. Maryland is at +3500 (ninth).

(4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke

DUKE -9.5, ML: DUKE -520, O/U 153.5

What to know: Duke won 11 straight to end the regular season, including winning the ACC title. In the first two rounds of the Tournament, the Blue Devils earned two wins by a combined 67 points. In other words, they're humming. Arizona lost in the Big 12 Championship to close the regular season, and then beat Akron and Oregon in the first two rounds of the Tournament.

The odds: Duke is favored to win March Madness, at +210. Arizona is 10th, at +4000.

(10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech

TT -5.5, ML: TT -238, O/U 148.5

What to know: The Red Raiders beat UNC Wilmington and Drake in the first two rounds of the Tournament, but that is not the story of this game. Arkansas, led by John Calipari, had an up-and-down season to put it mildly, finishing ninth in the SEC during the regular season. However, after beating Kansas in the Round of 64, the Razorbacks pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the Tournament so far, beating St. John's in the Round of 32.

The odds: Arkansas is last on the title oddsboard, at +10000. Texas Tech is seventh, at +2000.

MLB: Mets @ Astros

HOU -1.5, ML: HOU -130, O/U 8

What to know: The MLB season begins with a slate of games, but here we have Juan Soto, in his first game with the Mets, taking on the Astros, a franchise that has made the postseason eight straight years.

MLB: Tigers @ Dodgers

LAD -1.5, ML: LAD -180, O/U 6.5

What to know: The World Series champs have a stiff test on Opening Day, facing the reigning Cy Young winner in the AL, Tarik Skubal. Skubal also won the triple crown in the AL last season, leading that league in wins, strikeouts and ERA. What a matchup.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share