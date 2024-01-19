St. John's to wear '90s throwback jerseys vs. No. 17 Marquette on FOX
St. John's hosts No. 17 Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), and it'll do so in style.
St. John's announced Thursday that it'll wear its 1990s jerseys featuring the red and yellow "St. John's" displayed on the front during the game. Meanwhile, the Garden floor will have a design intended to complement the throwback attire.
This will be the two schools' first head-to-head matchup of the season, with the other coming on Feb. 10 at Marquette (6 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
St. John's is led by seniors Joel Soriano — who's averaging 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game — and Daniss Jenkins — who's averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
On the other side, Marquette is led by senior point guard Tyler Kolek — who's averaging 14.2 points, 6.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game — and junior Kam Jones, who's averaging 15.3 points.
St. John's is 12-6 overall (4-3 Big East), which is good for fifth in the conference, while Marquette is 12-5 overall (3-3 Big East) — sixth in the conference. FOX Sports college basketball bracket analyst Michael DeCourcy has both teams in the NCAA Tournament in his latest projection, with Marquette a No. 3 seed and St. John's a No. 9 seed in the Midwest.
