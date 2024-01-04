College Basketball Providence star Bryce Hopkins suffers torn ACL, will miss remainder of season Updated Jan. 4, 2024 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a dream start to the Kim English era at Providence College, the Friars' worst nightmare became a cold reality on Thursday morning.

Junior forward Bryce Hopkins, a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection last season, is out for the year after tearing his ACL in the second half of Wednesday's 61-57 loss to Seton Hall.

The 6-foot-7 Kentucky transfer, who is in his second year with the program and was on NBA Draft radars for next June, was averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for a Providence team that is ranked 23rd in the AP poll and is 11-3 on the season.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," English said in a statement. "We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Where do the Friars go from here? They were a projected 9-seed in Mike Decourcy's latest bracket forecast, but the loss of Hopkins cannot be overstated in impact.

The Friars currently sit at 2-1 in Big East play, but upcoming road games against Creighton (2 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1) and St. John's are certainly a tough way to find an instant response from this major blow.

English will need Devin Carter to be the alpha for this team going forward. The junior has had a sensational season, averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. But a big part of that success has been formed with Hopkins, making for one of the best 1-2 punches in the Big East.

This is a devastating blow for Providence.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

