NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every Elite Eight game

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has seen upsets galore thus far. Will the underdogs keep barking? The trend continued in the Sweet 16, with Gonzaga falling to Arkansas. I still can't believe the Zags lost!

Let's press onward toward teams cutting down the nets with our Elite Eight picks ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 2 Villanova (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS)

I bet the under 128 as soon as this number came out, as these are two of the slowest teams in the country. Houston ranks 323rd in possession length, while Villanova is 348. These two teams will endlessly hunt for the best shot possible, which should keep this number low. This game could be a "first to 50 wins" scenario.

Houston’s defense shut down Arizona’s high octane offense, holding the Wildcats to 33% shooting. Villanova also locked up, holding Michigan to 34%.

A big reason Villanova is 3-0 ATS in the tournament is because of free throws ⁠— 86% (38-of-44). They ranked first in the country in FT shooting this season. Houston, on the other hand, ranked 327th, and is only shooting 64% (37-of-57) in the tournament.

This game features a terrific coaching matchup, but I’m surprised the line has moved toward Houston off the open (1.5 up to 2). But Houston is playing in San Antonio and will have a home-court advantage.

Villanova can be susceptible on the defensive glass, and Houston ranks third in the country when it comes to grabbing its own missed shots. Slight lean to Villanova getting two points, but I'll take the under in this slugfest.

PICK: Under 128 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Duke (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS)

Did Arkansas catch Gonzaga thinking about the Duke rematch? The Zags shot 5-of-21 on 3’s, committed 15 turnovers — including five by point guard Andrew Nembhard — and wasted a 7-point lead late in the first half.

Overwhelmed by the defense of speedy JD Notae, the pressure got to Nembhard, who shot 2-of-11. The Hogs did get huge and timely 3-point shooting in Thursday's game: Jaylin Williams made 17 all season but sank two against Gonzaga. Trey Wade had made 12 threes all season before shooting 3-of-4 in the upset. It was an out-of-body experience, one the Razorbacks won’t be able to duplicate — especially the turnovers, as Duke point guard Jeremy Roach has only committed four-plus turnovers once this season.

Arkansas will try to force the ball out of Paolo Banchero’s hands in the paint with double teams and hope the other Blue Devils can’t make their shots — Gonzaga couldn’t.

When it comes to Duke's victory, the Blue Devils shot an astonishing 71% in the second half against Texas Tech. They didn’t miss a shot from the field in the final seven-plus minutes. Duke is an offensive juggernaut down the stretch with three versatile pros who can create — Banchero, AJ Griffin (son of Seton Hall star Adrian Griffin, who spent five years in the NBA) and Roach.

Even though Duke only plays six guys, one of their other subs is freshman Trevor Keels, who exploded for 25 points against Kentucky on opening night in November. He's had three games of 25-plus points this season; he only played 14 minutes against Tech, shooting 0-for-3. Look for Wendell Moore (41 percent from deep) and Griffin (45 percent) to be massive for the Blue Devils.

If the game is tight, and it comes down to free throws, Duke is 40-of-47 (85%) on FTs in the tourney, well above their 73% on the season.

PICK: Duke (-4 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4 points

