College Basketball NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Top four seeds remain intact

As college basketball's regular season enters the final stretch and conference tournament action is just around the corner, fans across the nation are getting ready for what should be a thrilling NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga (23-2) and Auburn (24-3) have been on top of the college basketball world for over a month now, with Kansas (22-4) and Arizona (24-2) right on their heels. Those four teams are once again listed as the No. 1 seeds in week's men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) are now listed as a 2-seed in DeCourcy's latest projections. Joining the Blue Devils on that line are Kentucky (22-5), Baylor (22-5) and Purdue (24-4).

Providence was a No. 2 seed in last week's projections, but the Friars fell down to the 4-seed line following an 89-84 loss to Villanova and an overtime victory against Butler.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten, Big East and SEC all have seven teams in DeCourycy's bracket forecast. Indiana has since dropped out of DeCourcy's projections following the Hoosiers' fifth straight loss, the most recent being an 80-69 overtime defeat to Ohio State.

The Big 12 has six teams represented, while the ACC has five. The Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

Looking at teams on the bubble, DeCourcy has North Carolina, SMU, Florida and Dayton as the last four teams in, with Indiana, Michigan , BYU , and Belmont on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

