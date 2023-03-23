College Basketball NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Sweet 16 By The Numbers Updated Mar. 23, 2023 4:04 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is back in action Thursday with four highly-anticipated games on the slate.

College basketball fans were treated to a number of jaw-dropping upsets during the opening weekend of the tournament, including sixteenth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson's improbable victory over top-seeded Purdue, marking just the second time in history a 16-seed has beaten a 1-seed.

Princeton, a 15-seed in the South Region, took down second-seeded Arizona in the first round, and then followed that up with an upset victory over seventh-seeded Missouri. The Tigers advanced to the program's first Sweet 16 since the round began in 1975 and will take on sixth-seeded Creighton at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

Fortunately, we've got you covered with the important numbers to know ahead of the Sweet 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

26: UConn’s Adama Sanogo is the leading scorer through two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26 points per contest.

11: UConn and Michigan State are each going for their 11th Sweet 16 win since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

9: The No. 9 seed is 4-3 in the Sweet 16 since 1985.

5-3: Michigan State is 5-3 vs. Big 12 opponents in the NCAA Tournament.

Tom Izzo explains the impacts of analytics and the transfer portal Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the latest news in college basketball.

8-4: Arkansas is 8-4 all time in the Sweet 16, including wins in 2022 and 2021.

3-1: UConn is 3-1 all time vs. Arkansas, but the Huskies lost their most recent matchup against the Razorbacks in 2017.

1-6: Tennessee is 1-6 all time in the Sweet 16, including losses in the team’s last two appearances.

3: Florida Atlantic is going for win No. 3 in the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round and second-round wins for the Owls marked the first and second tournament victories in program history.

11-11: UCLA is 11-11 all time in the Sweet 16. However, the Bruins have lost four of their last five Sweet 16 appearances, with the most recent one coming last season.

41: With a win over UCLA, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few would record his 41st NCAA Tournament victory, which is the sixth most of any coach since 2000.

1-8: Alabama is 1-8 all time in the Sweet 16, with the program’s lone win coming against Syracuse in 2014.

0-6: Teams from the Mountain West Conference are 0-6 all time in the Sweet 16. If the Aztecs beat Alabama, they would be the first team from the conference to make it to the Elite Eight.

13-4: If Houston is able to get by Miami in the Sweet 16, Kelvin Sampson would improve to 13-4 in the NCAA Tournament as the Cougars’ head coach.

15: Miami’s Norchad Omier is the only remaining player in the Sweet 16 averaging more than 15 rebounds per game.

1-0: Creighton is 1-0 all time vs. Princeton, defeating the Tigers back in December 1961.

2: With a victory, Princeton would be just the second No. 15 seed ever to make the Elite Eight, joining Saint Peter’s, which did it last season.

3-5: Xavier holds a 3-5 record in eight Sweet 16 appearances. The Musketeers have lost four of their last five in the round.

22: Texas senior Dylan Disu is averaging 22 points per game through NCAA Tournament games, which is the third-highest scoring average in the tournament.

Read more:

share