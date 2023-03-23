NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: Sweet 16 By The Numbers
The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is back in action Thursday with four highly-anticipated games on the slate.
College basketball fans were treated to a number of jaw-dropping upsets during the opening weekend of the tournament, including sixteenth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson's improbable victory over top-seeded Purdue, marking just the second time in history a 16-seed has beaten a 1-seed.
Princeton, a 15-seed in the South Region, took down second-seeded Arizona in the first round, and then followed that up with an upset victory over seventh-seeded Missouri. The Tigers advanced to the program's first Sweet 16 since the round began in 1975 and will take on sixth-seeded Creighton at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.
Fortunately, we've got you covered with the important numbers to know ahead of the Sweet 16.
26: UConn’s Adama Sanogo is the leading scorer through two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 26 points per contest.
11: UConn and Michigan State are each going for their 11th Sweet 16 win since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
9: The No. 9 seed is 4-3 in the Sweet 16 since 1985.
5-3: Michigan State is 5-3 vs. Big 12 opponents in the NCAA Tournament.
8-4: Arkansas is 8-4 all time in the Sweet 16, including wins in 2022 and 2021.
3-1: UConn is 3-1 all time vs. Arkansas, but the Huskies lost their most recent matchup against the Razorbacks in 2017.
1-6: Tennessee is 1-6 all time in the Sweet 16, including losses in the team’s last two appearances.
3: Florida Atlantic is going for win No. 3 in the NCAA Tournament. The opening-round and second-round wins for the Owls marked the first and second tournament victories in program history.
11-11: UCLA is 11-11 all time in the Sweet 16. However, the Bruins have lost four of their last five Sweet 16 appearances, with the most recent one coming last season.
41: With a win over UCLA, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few would record his 41st NCAA Tournament victory, which is the sixth most of any coach since 2000.
1-8: Alabama is 1-8 all time in the Sweet 16, with the program’s lone win coming against Syracuse in 2014.
0-6: Teams from the Mountain West Conference are 0-6 all time in the Sweet 16. If the Aztecs beat Alabama, they would be the first team from the conference to make it to the Elite Eight.
13-4: If Houston is able to get by Miami in the Sweet 16, Kelvin Sampson would improve to 13-4 in the NCAA Tournament as the Cougars’ head coach.
15: Miami’s Norchad Omier is the only remaining player in the Sweet 16 averaging more than 15 rebounds per game.
1-0: Creighton is 1-0 all time vs. Princeton, defeating the Tigers back in December 1961.
2: With a victory, Princeton would be just the second No. 15 seed ever to make the Elite Eight, joining Saint Peter’s, which did it last season.
3-5: Xavier holds a 3-5 record in eight Sweet 16 appearances. The Musketeers have lost four of their last five in the round.
22: Texas senior Dylan Disu is averaging 22 points per game through NCAA Tournament games, which is the third-highest scoring average in the tournament.
