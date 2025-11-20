Last Night in College Basketball: Arizona Beats UConn in Top-5 Thriller

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in college basketball.

Arizona beats UConn in top-5 matchup

Senior guard Jaden Bradley was the difference for No.4 Arizona against No. 3 UConn on the road. He was the only player in the game to reach 20 points — he scored 21. He played 35 minutes in a game where the Wildcats leaned heavily on their starters, giving minutes to just three bench players. Bradley had 3 rebounds and 2 steals and assists a piece to go with his game-high for points, and he also did this as the clock ticked down with UConn needing to stop Arizona and get the ball back to try to take the lead.

Bradley attacked the basket throughout, and ended up at the line nine times because of it, sinking all but one free throw attempt. Here, his persistence paid off — the lane wasn’t open until his moves opened it up for him, and he let a whole bunch of time off the clock before extending Arizona’s lead with just 16 seconds to go.

The Wildcats would pull off the (very slight) upset over the Huskies, 71-67, and now head back home after their second win against a top-10 team this season, and third against a ranked opponent. UConn coach Dan Hurley, as you can imagine, had words to share about all of that postgame.

South Carolina takes care of business

Winthrop’s men’s team nearly upset No. 21 Arkansas on Tuesday; would their women’s squad be able to compete against No. 2 South Carolina in a similar way just one day later? [checks box score] Ah, well, nevertheless. South Carolina dominated as expected, winning 106-56, as three of their starters — sophomore forward Joyce Edwards, senior forward Madina Okot and senior guard Ta’Niya Latson — scored 22, 23 and 24 points, respectively.

Winthrop’s starters did pretty well for themselves, too — not to the degree of that trio, but there’s a reason South Carolina is the number-two team in the country at the moment. Three of the Eagles’ starters reached double-digits, with Mya Pierfax leading the way with 16, but points was about all that the Gamecocks allowed them. Winthrop was outrebounded 46-24, and South Carolina’s ball movement was far better, too, with 25 assists compared to Winthrop’s 8. The Gamecocks blocked 7 shots; Winthrop did not register a block. Winthrop turned the ball over 15 times — not the best, but not the worst — but South Carolina’s efficiency on those turnovers was incredible, with 26 points scored on them. They also put up 70 points in the paint compared to Winthrop’s 20.

Some of that is on the bench — the Eagles’ subs scored a combined 8 points in 81 minutes of play, on 3-for-18 shooting. Most of it is just on South Carolina being a force of nature, though.

Alabama pulls off the upset

No. 11 Alabama took on No, 8 Illinois on Tuesday, and for the second time in this young season, they took down a top-10 team. First it was St. John’s back when they were ranked fifth in the nation, and now Illinois. In between, Alabama lost to Purdue — now back in the No. 1 slot where they began the year — but between these two dubs and an upcoming game against No. 13 Gonzaga, Alabama is doing plenty to prove that they’re to be feared. They did only lose to Purdue 87-80, too — it’s not like they got stomped.

As for the Illinois game, Bama was led by Labaron Philon and his 24 points. He had 5 dimes and a pair of boards, too, but the points were the point, especially since he racked them up in just 25 minutes.

Five other Bama players scored at least 10 points, but Philon was the only one to reach 20. If Illinois had gotten a little more help from their bench — help the Crimson Tide got in the form of 24 of their 38 rebounds and 32 points — they might have been able to overcome Alabama. They did not, though. Hell of a game.

3-point woes doom North Texas

Scoring in the paint? North Texas did quite a bit of that against Abilene Christian University. Of their 51 points, 28 of them came in the paint, on plays like this one…

...and this one.

They found the lane and drove, or they made a lane appear — they had a lot of success up close and personal with both ACU’s players and the basket. They also limited ACU’s scoring, forcing them to shoot just 37% on the day while stealing the ball 14 times. What they could not do, though, was hit a three. Sorry, they did hit one three — that second proved elusive, though, and it was their downfall in a 60-51 defeat.

North Texas shot 1-for-20 on 3-point attempts. One out of twenty. It’s not like ACU was hitting from deep much more often — they were 5-for-28, a 17% success rate — but at least they sank more than one. In a game decided by just nine points, North Texas shot 5% from three. If they had gone 4-for-20 — still all of 20% shooting — they could have maybe forced overtime.

Instead, they entered the fourth quarter up 40-38 in spite of their shooting woes, and lost 60-51 because of them when ACU finally got a little hot and dropped 22 points to close things out. That’s the first L of the year for North Texas, and also ACU’s first-ever win in four attempts in Denton.

A 41-point clinic

David Coit was a senior at Kansas in 2025, but he’s now a graduate student who transferred to Maryland. While with Kansas, he started just five games and averaged 15.5 minutes per, but early in his time as a Terrapin, he’s already started in three of five games and played the bulk of the minutes — after Wednesday’s contest, he’s averaging nearly 34 minutes per game.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, he set a new career-high for scoring by dropping 41 points — besting his previous high of 37. While Coit was just 3-for-7 on 2-point attempts, he hit all 11 of his free throws and was 8-for-10 from three, putting him just under 65% shooting for the game. He added a pair of rebounds, 3 assists and a steal to that statline, too.

That’s a real good night, but obviously a little points-heavy as far as the eye-popping nature of things goes. Don’t worry, there’s additional context to shore this all up — it wasn’t "just" a 41-point performance. Coit’s 41 marked the first 40-point performance by any Terrapin since Greivis Vasquez dropped 41 in 2010, in a double-overtime game against Virginia Tech. Coit had overtime to help his total, too, but just the one. Coit’s 41 are the most by any player in a power conference so far this season. His eight 3-pointers are the most by a Terrapin since 2006, and his 41 points are the most-ever scored by anyone in Maryland’s Xfinity Center.

Maryland ended up defeating Mount St. Mary’s 95-90, and it is very much because Coit was hitting everything. Maryland was outrebounded, Mount St. Mary’s had more than twice as many assists, they had four shots blocked by the Mountaineers compared to blocking one themselves, the Mountaineers were far more effective in the paint and at one point Maryland was even up 13 — with 14:51 remaining in the second half, the Terrapins were ahead 53-40. About seven minutes later, Maryland was down 64-58, but battled their way back to force OT, where Coit scored the final 7 of his 41 points.

Scott’s career-best night lifts Bryant

At halftime, undefeated Bryant was looking like they might be in trouble against Merrimack, as they were down 39-30. A huge second half, led by Nia Scott, changed that however, and Bryant ended up moving to 5-0 — and 2-0 on the road — with an 80-73 W.

Scott, a junior guard in her third year at Bryant, set a new career-high in both points scored — 25 — and rebounds, with 18. She didn’t make or even attempt a single 3-pointer, but instead sank 9 of 11 free throws and shot 8-for-15 from 2-point range in between dominating the boards. That’s just what she’s been doing in 2025-2026 in general: she leads the America’s East Conference in rebounds per game at 12.2, and did so last year as well at 8.5

Blakes’ sharpshooting takes down Western Kentucky

The top performance in women’s ball on Wednesday came out of No. 17 Vanderbilt, however. Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points for Vanderbilt on a highly efficient 10-for-16 shooting, with the sophomore guard adding 9 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists and a block to that performance, too.

She did all of that in just 25 minutes, too — the Commodores had quite a bit of bench action in what became an 87-49 rout of the Lady Toppers, but even with that, four of their five starters picked up at least 11 points.

