Last Night in College Basketball: Arkansas Avoids Upset in Thrilling Final Minute

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in college basketball.

Arkansas edges Winthrop

Sure, No. 21 Arkansas probably never should have been in a situation where beating unranked Winthrop by a single point was a possibility. You know what’s worse than beating the Eagles by the slimmest of margins, however? Not beating them at all.

What’s amazing here is that there was never a moment where Arkansas completely blew a huge lead, or fell behind Winthrop by much. The latter just held on within striking distance for the entire game: Arkansas’s largest lead was eight, their greatest deficit five. The real problem was the timing of being behind by five — that happened with just two minutes left in the entire game, as Winthrop went up 83-78 on a successful Logan Duncomb layup, and then it took another 47 seconds before Arkansas responded with a score of their own.

The Razorbacks bore down in those two minutes, however, even if the offense was slow to get to it at first. That layup by Duncomb provided the last points the Eagles would manage in the game, thanks to Arkansas turning defense into offense. First, a block and a turnover with 43 seconds to go that became a layup on the other end…

…and then a steal with 17 seconds left on the clock, down 83-82, which turned into a nifty little spin move shot to go ahead for good.

Winthrop would get the ball back with just under 12 seconds left on the clock, and they couldn’t do anything with that time. Arkansas wins, and while they will surely get some side-eye from the poll for it being this close to begin with, they might be cut a little slack for playing so cool and focused under pressure at the end, too.

A hard-earned and one

Rutgers junior Jamichael Davis wanted this layup, and he wanted it bad. You can tell, because he threw himself right into traffic and multiple body blows to get it, but hey: that got him the basket and a free throw, too. When you see it slowed down and zoomed in, well, it’s kind of shocking there wasn’t a whistle there on someone, but nothing wrong with letting players play.

Pay attention, kids: elbows only hurt for a few seconds, but those points stay on the board.

Michigan State remembered how to shoot threes

It wasn’t all that long ago that No. 17 Michigan State couldn’t hit a three basically at all. They won despite that problem, but still, shooting 7% — seven! percent! — on 3-point attempts is the kind of thing you can be upset about even in victory, whether you’re a fan, player or coach.

Michigan State had no such trouble from deep on Tuesday against No. 24 Kentucky. As a team, they attempted 22 3-point shots, and made half of them for a season-high 11. Put away your calculators, we’ll do the math for you: that’s 50% shooting right there.

The faces in these comparison images really tell the story.

Senior guard Trey Fort led the way with eight 3-point attempts, though, at a below-average for the evening three makes. Senior forward Jaxon Kohler was 2-for-2 on his threes, and finished with 20 points. Sophomore guard Kur Teng fired off seven 3-point shots off the bench, and sank three of them in a 15-point night.

While junior guard Jeremy Fears didn’t make or even attempt a three, he did plenty to help feed his teammates, picking up 13 assists — that was a high not just for the game, but for Division I ball on Tuesday. Add in 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, and Fears had himself a pretty good night despite only indirectly being part of the 3-point party.

Michigan State would defeat Kentucky, 83-66, in a game that had the Wildcats’ coach going the confessional route in his postgame presser.

Doogan leads Richmond past Temple

Richmond’s senior forward, Maggie Doogan, has been having a great 2025-2026 season to this point. She’s averaging 24.4 points per game over her first five contests, which leads the Atlantic 10, and she’s also No. 1 in the A-10 in rebounds and assists per game, with 11.0 and 6.4, respectively, while shooting nearly 96% on free throws — she’s 23-for-24 on the season there.

On Tuesday, she displayed her skill in all of the above, leading all women’s basketball scorers across D-I with 31 points — which was also the second-most of anyone, men’s or women’s D-I ball, on Tuesday, and one of just three players to score at least 30 — while pulling down 14 rebounds and dropping 9 dimes. She was the closest anyone got to a triple-double on Tuesday, thanks to having the third-most boards in women’s basketball and the most assists to go along with the most points. And just for good measure, Doogan had a block, too.

Richmond would defeat Temple, 72-57, and Doogan’s monster performance was certainly the most significant reason for the W.

Michigan crushes Binghamton in pre-UConn tuneup

The biggest game and test of the season thus far, for both No. 6 Michigan and No. 1 UConn, will be played on Friday at Mohegan Sun in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Before that, though, the Wolverines had one more game on the schedule, and they were not caught looking ahead to facing off against the Huskies, either. Michigan had a statement 120-50 win where, in the quarter where they finally let off of the gas a little, they still managed to score 32 points.

Michigan scored 66 points in the first half, which they announced was the most for the Wolverines in a half in the NCAA era. Understandable, when you realize a lot of the game looked like this play.

And also this one.

Michigan just took the ball from Binghamton seemingly on command: Michigan forced 30 turnovers, and scored 45 points off said turnovers. Binghamton, conversely, managed to get Michigan to turn the ball over 15 times, but turned that into just 8 points. The Wolverines scored 66 points in the paint against Binghamton’s 20, stole the ball 15 times, blocked 8 shots, had nearly as many offensive rebounds (18) as Binghamton had total rebounds (20), shot 55% on threes, and just for good measure scored 20 fast-break points, too.

Sophomore guard Syla Swords led with 15 points — tied with Olivia Olson, with six different Wolverines scoring at least 12 — on 7-for-10 shooting, and added 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block to that effort in just 21 minutes. Despite what the final score suggests, Michigan actually let the bench handle most of the game: the starters combined for just 83 minutes, with the bench picking up 117, and 14 different Wolverines logging time.

Freitag drops 33 on Vermont

The only player with more points than Maggie Doogan on Tuesday was Buffalo’s Daniel Freitag. The sophomore guard had a quiet first game of the year with just 7 points against Southern Mississippi, but has scored 20, 18, 27 and now a season-high 33 points since.

While Freitag didn’t put up any other eye-popping totals, he was well-rounded: on top of the 33 points, he had 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Buffalo needed every one of those in order to defeat Vermont, 94-90.

The season so far has been a massive leap for Freitag, as he transferred from Wisconsin and the Big Ten to Buffalo and the Mid-American Conference after appearing in just 14 games as a freshman while averaging 2.1 minutes per game. He didn’t play regularly or well, but he’s been crushing it for 30 minutes per game so far for Buffalo in his second go at college basketball.

Down pulls down 19 boards

Troy’s 6-foot-8 junior, Thomas Down, is leading the Sun Belt in rebounds per game with 11. On Tuesday, he led all of D-I in rebounds, with 19 of them against San Diego State in a 108-107 double-overtime upset win for Troy.

Down led all scorers in the game with 25 points, as well, and obviously those mattered in a game decided by just the one point, but he was nearly the only one of the Trojans working underneath the basket and consistently pulling down rebounds: as a team, they were outrebounded by the Aztecs 50 to 41, and just one of his teammates, Theo Seng, had more than 5. He had nearly half of his team’s total rebounds, and good thing, too — he wouldn’t have had 25 points, and his team certainly wouldn’t have had 108 and a dub, without each and every one of them.

