College Basketball
Mark Pope: Kentucky is 'Completely Discombobulated Right Now'
College Basketball

Mark Pope: Kentucky is 'Completely Discombobulated Right Now'

Published Nov. 19, 2025 1:14 a.m. ET

Mark Pope has been at Kentucky just over a year, but he’s fully aware of the high standard its basketball fans expect, and he knows the Wildcats aren’t meeting it.

"We're far away from the team that we hope and aspire to be," Pope said Tuesday following an 83-66 loss to No. 17 Michigan State

It was Kentucky’s second loss to an AP Top 25 team this season, coming just a week after falling to in-state rival Louisville.

On Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the opener of the annual Champions Classic, Kentucky shot just 35% from the field, 23% from 3-point range, and lost the rebounding battle to the Spartans, 42-28. Highly-touted transfer Denzel Aberdeen went 1-of-8 from the field and finished with 10 points.

"Disappointed, discouraged, and completely discombobulated right now," Pope said following the game. "We just have work to do."

Though it’s only been five games, this marks a distinct step back for Pope, who led Kentucky to the Sweet 16 in his first season and beat Duke, Gonzaga, and Louisville in nonconference play. In 2025, the Wildcats aren’t close to competing at that level.

Pope vows to address the issues immediately. "We can't waste a second," he said.

For Kentucky, the stakes are high, the clock is running, and talent alone won’t be enough.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes