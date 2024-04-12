College Basketball Duke stars Kyle Filipowski, Jared McCain declare for 2024 NBA Draft Published Apr. 12, 2024 3:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Duke's top scorers from last season — sophomore All-American center Kyle Filipowski and All-ACC freshman guard Jared McCain — are entering the 2024 NBA Draft.

Both players announced their decision to forego their remaining eligibility and turn pro on social media Friday morning.

The 7-foot Filipowski has made a case for himself to be a lottery pick after leading Duke in scoring and rebounding with 16.3 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The NBA Draft lottery will take place in Chicago on May 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, McCain was second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game during his lone season as a Blue Devil, and played a key role in helping Duke make an Elite Eight appearance.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Duke Blue Devils

share