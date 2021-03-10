College Basketball Bracket Forecast: Gonzaga survives a scare, keeping the forecast intact 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

T-minus four days until Selection Sunday.

As the days go by and the conference tournaments go deeper, the picture becomes clearer.

According to FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy, there was a switcharoo when it comes to the "Last Four In" and "Last Four Out," as he pushed Saint Louis out after its loss to St. Bonaventure in the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals and moved Boise State in ahead of its Mountain West tournament quarterfinal matchup with Nevada on Thursday.

Let's take a look at DeCourcy's projected bracket as of Wednesday afternoon.

We almost had a major shake-up Tuesday night, as BYU took a 12-point lead over No. 1 Gonzaga into halftime of the WCC Championship Game.

Things remained interesting through most of the second half, with the Cougars leading 68-59 with 9:01 to go and the game tied at 73 with 4:20 to go.

However, then Jalen Suggs happened, as Gonzaga's freshman dynamo scored eight points in the final four minutes to help the Bulldogs eke out an 88-78 win over a scrappy BYU squad.

If Gonzaga had lost, would it have been enough to move the Bulldogs off the top line? Probably not.

But it would have given all the March Madness fanatics reason to pause when filling out their brackets come Selection Sunday and beyond.

Lastly, here is an updated look at the conference count, according to DeCourcy.

