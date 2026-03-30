Big Bets Report: Bettor Loses Chance at $500k After Shocking Duke Loss

As UConn and Duke took the floor Sunday in the East Region final, the Huskies were in the range of +180 moneyline underdogs on the March Madness oddsboard.

Late in the first half, down 19 points, UConn was 10 times that — a +1800 underdog to pull the outright upset.

In other words, it was quite unlikely.

But if you had a hundred bucks burning a hole in your pocket, well, maybe take a shot. That was apparently the mindset of one Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

More on that shocking winner, a couple of corresponding, heartbreaking Duke losing bets, along with other notable parlays and major wagers, as we recap the weekend that was in NCAA Tournament betting.

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Big Dogs

Sure, big bets and big payouts get the most attention. There’s something about living vicariously through wagers most of us could never dare to make.

But relatable bets are underrated, especially when they win. Like the $120 the Fanatics bettor wagered on UConn +1800 in-game moneyline, while getting smoked by Duke in the first half.

It took the entire second half for the Huskies to dig out of that once 19-point hole, literally up until the final second. But they did so.

Trailing 72-70 as the final seconds ticked away, UConn forced a turnover near mid-court. Then Braylon Mullins knocked down a long 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, giving the Huskies a 73-72 victory to cap an unbelievable comeback.

The bettor got an hour or so of absolute theater and an exhilarating finish, while turning that $120 into $2,280.

That’s entertainment.

Parlay Pity

Nearly a year ago, ahead of the 2025 Masters, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer put $50 on a three-leg futures parlay. The bettor tied the prestigious golf tournament to the World Series and March Madness.

Add up those odds, and you’ve got a healthy +26080, or just shy of 261/1.

Rory McIlroy got the first leg through, winning a riveting Masters in a playoff against Justin Rose. Equally riveting, the Dodgers won a dramatic Game 7 over the Blue Jays, 5-4 in 11 innings, to claim the World Series.

It’s been hurry-up-and-wait ever since Nov. 1.

Duke got the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and survived a huge first-round scare vs. No. 16 seed Siena. By the time the Elite Eight arrived, the Blue Devils were on a 14-game win streak.

And as noted above, they led UConn 44-25 late in the first half. The Final Four seemed assured, and that parlay looked to still be in great shape.

Until it wasn’t. So no $13,000 payday there.

At Fanatics, a potentially much more massive payday went by the boards, though it needed more than Duke.

Months ago, a customer put just $10 on a seven-leg parlay, combining a couple of Premier League soccer matches with the College Football Playoff, the NFL playoffs, March Madness and the NBA Finals.

Odds were a humongous +5354900, or in slightly easier-to-digest terms, nearly 54000/1.

Once the Patriots and Seahawks won the AFC and NFC titles, respectively, the first five legs were in. Duke was certainly well-positioned, at the very least.

The Spurs winning the NBA title? Well, that might’ve been a stretch, but not out of the question.

Hopefully it was just fun to dream about turning $10 into more than half-a-million.

Parlay Partay

Parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend. It’s a sports betting mantra that can’t be repeated often enough.

Keep that phrase in mind, anytime you feel compelled to add more legs to your bet. Be reasonable.

If you’re going to line up 13 outcomes, then bet a responsible amount on all those outcomes occurring. Like, say, $8.31.

A Fanatics customer did just that on Friday, combining MLB, NBA and March Madness odds on this ticket:

The final three legs: Michigan and Duke as solid moneyline favorites in the Sweet 16, along with moneyline underdog Tennessee.

Michigan beat Alabama 90-77, Duke held off St. John’s 80-75 and Tennessee rolled over Iowa State 76-62.

At odds of +181630 — or just beyond 1816/1 — that eight bucks and change turned into a stout $15,093.45.

I Like Big Bets and I Cannot Lie

There was no shortage of high-roller plays over the second weekend of March Madness odds. A few of the more notable bets:

$100,000 Illinois moneyline -340 vs. Iowa (DraftKings). The Fighting Illini just had to win, regardless of margin, and did so 71-59. The bettor profited $29,411.76 (total payout $129,411.76).

$45,000 Purdue +5.5 vs. Arizona (DraftKings). The Boilermakers couldn’t hold up in the second half, losing 79-64. That’s a five-figure donation to the house.

35,000 UConn +5.5 (-115) vs. Duke (DraftKings). It didn’t look good in the first half, but it’s all about how it ends. The Huskies won outright as 5.5-point ‘dogs, and the bettor won $30,434.78 (total payout $65,434.78).

$32,000 Arizona moneyline -270 vs. Purdue. The Wildcats roll 79-64, and the bettor banks $11,851.85 profit (total payout $43,851.85).

And let’s wrap it up with a relatively modest three-figure wager, on the golf course, rather than on the basketball court.

Over the weekend, Gary Woodland completed a remarkable 2.5-year comeback from brain surgery and PTSD to win the PGA Tour’s Houston Open. Woodland posted a 21-under 259 total, five strokes clear of second-place Nicolai Hojgaard.

Woodland was a +9600 long shot (96/1) to win the tournament. A DraftKings customer put $800 on Woodland and bagged $76,800 in profit. That’s a pretty good weekend.

As for those bigger wagers, keep in mind that high-rollers have the bankroll to make such bets — and potentially absorb huge losses. Keep your wagers and expectations reasonable. Don’t bet more than you can afford to lose.