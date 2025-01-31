College Basketball 2025 NCAA Men's Final Four odds: Who is favored to make the national semifinals? Published Jan. 31, 2025 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before the NCAA men's basketball tournament comes down to one team, it comes down to four.

The tournament will begin on March 18, with the Final Four set to begin on April 5.

Needless to say, bettors are looking ahead to see which teams will survive all the way to the semifinals.

Check out the men's Final Four odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 31.

Teams to reach the 2025 Men's Final Four

Duke: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Auburn: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Houston: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Iowa State: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Alabama: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Florida: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Tennessee: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Kentucky: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Kansas: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Michigan State: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Marquette: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Gonzaga: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Texas Tech: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Illinois: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

UConn: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

As of Jan. 30, the four favorites to make the Final Four are No. 2 Duke, No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 Houston and No. 3 Iowa State, followed by No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Florida, all with odds shorter than +400.

This past week, Auburn received all 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25, and all 31 votes in the Coaches Poll, but is still second to Duke on the oddsboard.

The Blue Devils, as of Jan. 30, are also the favorites to win the national title.

The last two Final Fours have been unique in nature in that all four teams haven't been considered basketball powerhouses. In 2024, it was UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State.

In 2023, it was UConn, San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic.

In both of those seasons, UConn emerged as the champion, and the Huskies will try to make it three in a row this year.

Currently, UConn is No. 25 in the country and has lost three of its last six. Its odds to make the Final Four are at +1100.

In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA bracket projections, he has Duke as the 1-seed in the East, Auburn as the 1-seed in the South, Iowa State as the 1-seed in the Midwest and Alabama as the 1-seed in the West.

