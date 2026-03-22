2025-26 Men's Sweet 16 Odds: Spread, Lines, What to Know for all 8 Games

Sixteen teams remain and eight games are on deck.

Let's check out the odds for the men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 23, as well as what to know about each game.

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THURSDAY, MARCH 26

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona

Spread: Arizona -8.5

Moneyline: Arizona -395, Arkansas +310

O/U: 166.5

What to know: Things haven't been super easy for Arizona so far this Tournament. Yes, it beat and covered against 16-seed Long Island in Round 1 (92-58), but Round 2 was a bit testier, as it outlasted 9-seed Utah State (78-66), covering by half a point. Still, the Wildcats are nearly 10-point favorites over a Razorbacks squad that beat 13-seed Hawai'i in the first round (97-78) and beat 12-seed High Point in the second round (94-88). Arizona has been favored by fewer than 10 on 11 occasions this season, covering six of those games.

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston

Spread: Houston -2.5

Moneyline: Houston -148, Illinois +124

O/U: 139.5

What to know: Houston won both its first-round game and its second-round game by exactly 31 points, over 15-seed Idaho (78-47) and 10-seed Texas A&M (88-57), respectively. The Cougars have been doing it with defense, not allowing either opponent to score 30 points in a half over the course of the first two rounds. Illinois beat 14-seed Penn by 35 (105-70) in the first round and 11-seed VCU by 21 (76-55) in the second round. Both teams have covered in both of their Tournament wins.

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 2 Purdue

Spread: Purdue -7.5

Moneyline: Purdue -360, Texas +285

O/U: 148.5

What to know: Purdue is looking like the preseason title favorite that it was. The Boilermakers beat Michigan in the Big Ten title game, then beat Queens U in the first round (104-71) and Miami FL in the second round (79-69). Now, they are favored over a Texas team that eked past fellow 11-seed NC State in the First Four (68-66) before upsetting 6-seed BYU in the first round (79-71) and 3-seed Gonzaga in the second round (74-68). Both teams have covered each of their Tournament games.

No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska

Spread: Nebraska -2.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -148, Iowa +124

O/U: 134.5

What to know: The first major upset of the Tournament belongs to the Hawkeyes, who took down 1-seed and defending champion Florida in the Round of 32 (73-72). Wow. Iowa was a 10.5-point underdog in that one, after covering in its first-round tilt with 8-seed Clemson (67-61). Nebraska covered both of its Tournament games, beating 13-seed Troy (76-47) and 5-seed Vanderbilt (74-72). Now, the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will have a Big Ten rematch, after splitting the season series. Iowa won on its home floor, 57-52, and Nebraska won on its home floor, 84-75.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

No. 5 St. John's vs. No. 1 Duke

Spread: Duke -6.5

Moneyline: Duke -310, St. John's +250

O/U: 142.5

What to know: Duke has been favored in nine straight games, but has only covered four of the last six. In the Round of 64, the Blue Devils got a scare against 16-seed Siena, winning by six after being favored by 28.5 (71-65). In the Round of 32, Duke got back on track, beating 9-seed TCU by 23 after entering as 12.5-point favorites (81-58). As for St. John's, it had covered six in a row — including its first-round win over 12-seed UNI (79-53) — before beating 4-seed Kansas by two in the second round (67-65) as a 3.5-point favorite.

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan

Spread: Michigan -10.5

Moneyline: Michigan -600, Alabama +440

O/U: 175.5

What to know: Michigan won both of its first two Tournament games by 20+, beating 16-seed Howard (101-80) and then 9-seed Saint Louis (95-72). It only covered in the Round of 32, however, and the Wolverines have failed to cover six of their last seven games, all of which they were favored in. The Crimson Tide cooked 13-seed Hofstra in Round 1 (90-70), and then kept up that momentum against 5-seed Texas Tech in Round 2 (90-65). Alabama covered both games.

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 2 UConn

Spread: UConn -1.5

Moneyline: UConn -115, MSU -105

O/U: 137.5

What to know: UConn has won two of the last three championships, and it is still in it to make it three out of four. The Huskies beat 15-seed Furman in the first round (82-71) but failed to cover, and then covered against 7-seed UCLA in the second round (73-57). The Spartans blew out 14-seed North Dakota State in the first round (92-67) and then got past 6-seed Louisville in the second round (77-69). They covered both games. This one is in pick 'em territory.

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 2 Iowa State

Spread: ISU -4.5

Moneyline: ISU -198, Tennessee +164

O/U: 137.5

What to know: Iowa State hasn't faced much resistance so far in the Tournament, beating 15-seed Tennessee State in the first round (108-74) and 7-seed Kentucky in the second round (82-63). Tennessee beat 11-seed Miami OH in the Round of 64 (78-56), before upsetting 3-seed Virginia in the Round of 32. Both teams covered each of their first two Tournament games. ISU has covered its last six games, five of which have been wins, all of which have been by 19 or more. Its lone loss was to Arizona by two.