College Basketball 2024 Final Four: Bracket, schedule, location, teams Updated Apr. 1, 2024 10:33 a.m. ET

And then there were four! With just one weekend left of men's college basketball, we have an exciting March Madness finish in store.

Storylines abound as the defending champion UConn Huskies try to repeat for the first time since 2006-07 when the Florida Gators did it. Cinderella NC State looks to be the lowest seed to ever win March Madness.

Check out everything you need to know about the Final Four below:

Who's in the Final Four?

Final Four Bracket

(1) East Region winner - UConn vs. (4) West Region winner Alabama

(1) Midwest Region winner Purdue vs. (11) South Region winner NC State

Final Four Schedule

When is the Final Four for March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Final Four round will be held on Saturday, April 6.

April 6

April 8 - National Championship

TBD - 9:20 p.m. (TBS)

Final Four Location

The 2024 Final Four and National Championship will be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ.

