College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 March Madness live updates: Pittsburgh-Xavier in action

Updated Mar. 19, 2023 12:36 p.m. EDT

The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament finishes today with eight more teams looking to stamp their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Kicking things off, 11-seed Pittsburgh is currently going up against 3-seed Xavier. Following that, John Calipari's Kentucky team takes on Kansas State at 2:40 p.m. ET, while Michigan State will battle Marquette at 2:15 p.m. ET.

[Exclusive: Tom Izzo on seeding, guard play, and keys to a Final Four run]

Later on, Adama Sanogo leads the 4-seed UConn Huskies against 5-seed Saint Mary's, while Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays follow that with a matchup against Scott Drew's Baylor Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the nightcap, 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson looks to continue its Cinderella run against Florida Atlantic, Miami goes up against Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers, and Drew Timme leads the No. 3 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs against Mike Miles Jr. and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Xavier (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Throw it down!

Xavier got off to a hot start, but Pittsburgh freshman Guillermo Diaz Graham threw down a one-handed alley-oop slam.

Swish!

Xavier guard Colby Jones got in on the action with a big-time 3 that helped the Musketeers extend their lead early.

Making a statement

Just like that, Xavier had built its lead out to 10 points, 28-18, midway though the first half.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 6:40 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Kentucky Wildcats
UK
3
Kansas State Wildcats
KSU

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sun 9:15 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
2
Marquette Golden Eagles
MARQ

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 Connecticut (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Baylor (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

Sun 11:10 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Creighton Bluejays
CREI
3
Baylor Bears
BAY

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV)

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Indiana (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

Mon 1:40 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
3
Gonzaga Bulldogs
GONZ

Read more:

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every game
2023 March Madness odds: NCAA tournament lines for every game
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes