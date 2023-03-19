College Basketball 2023 March Madness live updates: Pittsburgh-Xavier in action Updated Mar. 19, 2023 12:36 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament finishes today with eight more teams looking to stamp their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Kicking things off, 11-seed Pittsburgh is currently going up against 3-seed Xavier. Following that, John Calipari's Kentucky team takes on Kansas State at 2:40 p.m. ET, while Michigan State will battle Marquette at 2:15 p.m. ET.

[Exclusive: Tom Izzo on seeding, guard play, and keys to a Final Four run]

Later on, Adama Sanogo leads the 4-seed UConn Huskies against 5-seed Saint Mary's, while Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays follow that with a matchup against Scott Drew's Baylor Bears.

In the nightcap, 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson looks to continue its Cinderella run against Florida Atlantic, Miami goes up against Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers, and Drew Timme leads the No. 3 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs against Mike Miles Jr. and the TCU Horned Frogs.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

No. 11 Pittsburgh vs. No. 3 Xavier (12:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

Throw it down!

Xavier got off to a hot start, but Pittsburgh freshman Guillermo Diaz Graham threw down a one-handed alley-oop slam.

Swish!

Xavier guard Colby Jones got in on the action with a big-time 3 that helped the Musketeers extend their lead early.

Making a statement

Just like that, Xavier had built its lead out to 10 points, 28-18, midway though the first half.

COMING UP:

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Kansas State (2:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Marquette (5:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 4 Connecticut (6:10 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 3 Baylor (7:10 p.m. ET, TBS)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (7:45 p.m. ET, TruTV)

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Indiana (8:40 p.m. ET, TNT)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (9:40 p.m. ET, TBS)

