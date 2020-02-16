Xavier looks to extend streak vs St. John’s

Xavier (16-9, 5-7) vs. St. John’s (14-11, 3-9)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over St. John’s. Xavier has won by an average of 11 points in its last 10 wins over the Red Storm. St. John’s’ last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2015, a 58-57 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Xavier’s Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.NIFTY FIGUEROA: LJ Figueroa has connected on 36.4 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: St. John’s is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 14-3 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Red Storm are 5-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 9-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Musketeers are 10-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 6-9 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first in the Big East with an average of 74 possessions per game.