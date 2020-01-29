Watson, Southern Miss host ODU

Old Dominion (8-13, 4-4) vs. Southern Miss (6-15, 2-6)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Xavier Green and Old Dominion will face Gabe Watson and Southern Miss. The senior Green is averaging 10 points over the last five games. Watson, a sophomore, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The Monarchs have been led by Green and Jason Wade. Green has averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Wade has recorded 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Golden Eagles have been anchored by sophomores Watson and Tyler Stevenson. Watson has averaged 13.3 points while Stevenson has put up 12 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Monarchs have scored 65.3 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 62.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 29.2 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-15 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.3 percent. The Monarchs have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game and 13.6 per game over their last five games.