Wagner looks to end streak vs St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (15-8, 8-4) vs. Wagner (5-16, 2-8)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks to extend Wagner’s conference losing streak to five games. Wagner’s last NEC win came against the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks 72-64 on Jan. 20. St. Francis (Pa.) snuck past Sacred Heart by two points on the road in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (Pa.) has relied heavily on its seniors. Keith Braxton, Isaiah Blackmon, Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Red Flash points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Seahawks have allowed just 73.5 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.7 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 33.7 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wagner is 0-11 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 5-5 when it scores at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Red Flash are 8-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is rated first among NEC teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.