Utah looks for home win vs Colorado

Colorado (21-9, 11-7) vs. Utah (15-14, 6-11)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its eighth straight win over Colorado at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Utah was a 55-48 win on Feb. 18, 2012.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The rugged Timmy Allen has averaged 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin’ Utes. Complementing Allen is Rylan Jones, who is producing 9.2 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Buffaloes have been led by McKinley Wright IV, who is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has directly created 46 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado is a perfect 18-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Buffaloes are 3-9 when opponents score more than 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Utes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Utah has an assist on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Colorado has assists on 24 of 76 field goals (31.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado as a team has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.