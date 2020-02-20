UNCG looks to extend streak vs VMI

UNC Greensboro (22-6, 12-3) vs. VMI (8-20, 3-12)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 12 points in its last seven wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 86-72 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: UNC Greensboro has leaned on senior leadership while VMI has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Spartans, seniors Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 46 percent of VMI’s scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 24 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 52.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-16 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 74.

COLD SPELL: VMI has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 73.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.2 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.