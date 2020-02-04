UMBC looks to sweep Hartford

Hartford (13-10, 6-2) vs. Maryland-Baltimore County (9-14, 2-6)

UMBC Event Center, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford seeks revenge on Maryland-Baltimore County after dropping the first matchup in West Hartford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Retrievers shot 43.1 percent from the field while limiting Hartford to just 36.4 percent en route to a 69-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have given up only 60.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: K.J. Jackson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Maryland-Baltimore County field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-14 when opponents score more than 61 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Retrievers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Maryland-Baltimore County has 37 assists on 68 field goals (54.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Hartford has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.3 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all America East teams. The Hawks have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 21.7 percent of all possessions.