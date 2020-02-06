Stony Brook looks to sweep New Hampshire

Stony Brook (16-8, 7-2) vs. New Hampshire (10-11, 3-5)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook goes for the season sweep over New Hampshire after winning the previous matchup in Stony Brook. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Seawolves shot 47.2 percent from the field while limiting New Hampshire’s shooters to just 23.9 percent en route to the 25-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Hampshire’s Nick Guadarrama has averaged 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Sean Sutherlin has put up 12 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 19.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wildcats have allowed only 65.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they allowed in non-conference play.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 36.8 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Seawolves. New Hampshire has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three outings while Stony Brook has assists on 32 of 78 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.