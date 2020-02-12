Stewart, UTM visit Southeast Mo.

UT Martin (7-16, 3-9) vs. Southeast Missouri (5-20, 1-11)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Parker Stewart and UT Martin will go up against Alex Caldwell and Southeast Missouri. The junior Stewart has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games. Caldwell, a sophomore, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Stewart and Quintin Dove have led the Skyhawks. Stewart has averaged 20 points and 4.6 rebounds while Dove has put up 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Redhawks have been led by sophomores Caldwell and Sage Tolbert. Caldwell has averaged 11.6 points while Tolbert has put up 9.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Skyhawks have scored 75.6 points per game and allowed 83.2 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both improvements over the 72.4 points scored and 88.1 points given up to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UT Martin is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Skyhawks are 2-16 when opponents score more than 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Skyhawks. Southeast Missouri has 43 assists on 71 field goals (60.6 percent) over its previous three contests while UT Martin has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Southeast Missouri’s offense has turned the ball over 13.7 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.7 turnovers over its last three games.