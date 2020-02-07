SLU, Incarnate Word meet in conference play

Southeastern Louisiana (6-17, 3-9) vs. Incarnate Word (6-16, 3-8)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes meet as Southeastern Louisiana takes on Incarnate Word. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Incarnate Word beat Sam Houston State by one point in overtime, while Southeastern Louisiana fell 79-76 to Houston Baptist.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Incarnate Word’s scoring this year and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Southeastern Louisiana, Ty Brewer, Byron Smith and Nick Caldwell have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Cardinals have scored 66.5 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 56.8 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 33.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Incarnate Word is 0-14 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Lions. Incarnate Word has 34 assists on 76 field goals (44.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 37 of 83 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 19th among Division I teams. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 321st, nationally).