Samford looks for home win vs Chattanooga

Chattanooga (13-8, 4-4) vs. Samford (8-14, 2-6)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its fourth straight win over Chattanooga at Pete Hanna Center. The last victory for the Mocs at Samford was a 63-56 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have collectively scored 55 percent of Samford’s points this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Chattanooga, Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have combined to account for 71 percent of all Chattanooga scoring.

STEPPING IT UP: The Mocs have scored 83 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed over 11 non-conference games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 34.2 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Samford is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Samford has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Samford offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 21st nationally. Chattanooga has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.1 possessions per game (ranked 252nd).