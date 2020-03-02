New Hampshire looks to extend streak vs UMass Lowell

UMass Lowell (12-18, 6-9) vs. New Hampshire (15-13, 8-7)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks for its fifth straight conference win against UMass Lowell. New Hampshire’s last America East loss came against the Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers 65-59 on Feb. 15. UMass Lowell fell 94-77 to Vermont in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell Jr. have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUTETE: Lutete has connected on 36 percent of the 164 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 12-9 when scoring at least 70.

THREAT FROM DEEP: New Hampshire’s Josh Hopkins has attempted 188 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 attempts over the past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout New Hampshire defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.5 percent, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. UMass Lowell has allowed opponents to shoot 46.3 percent through 30 games (ranking the River Hawks 325th).