N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho

Idaho (7-20, 3-13) vs. Northern Colorado (19-8, 12-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho. In its last five wins against the Vandals, Northern Colorado has won by an average of 15 points. Idaho’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2017, an 88-76 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 49 percent of Northern Colorado’s points this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Idaho, Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 52 percent of all Vandals points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Radebaugh has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 7-7 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bears are 8-8 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 10th-lowest rate in the country. The Idaho defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 305th among Division I teams).