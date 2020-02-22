Miami, ND meet in conference play

Miami (14-12, 6-10) vs. Notre Dame (16-10, 7-8)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes meet as Miami takes on Notre Dame. Both programs are coming off of victories in their last game. Notre Dame earned a 77-76 win at home against North Carolina on Monday, while Miami won 102-95 in overtime at Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have collectively accounted for 66 percent of Notre Dame’s scoring this season. For Miami, Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have combined to account for 53 percent of all Miami scoring.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hubb has had his hand in 44 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 14-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Notre Dame has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the lowest rate in the country. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).