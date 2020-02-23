Kunkel scores 22 to lead Belmont past E. Kentucky 83-70

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Adam Kunkel had 22 points as Belmont won its eighth straight game, topping Eastern Kentucky 83-70 on Saturday night.

Tyler Scanlon had 14 points for Belmont (22-7, 13-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Grayson Murphy added 13 points, seven assists and seven steals. Ben Sheppard had 10 points.

Lachlan Anderson had 15 points for the Colonels (14-15, 11-5). JacQuess Hobbs added 11 points. Ty Taylor had 11 points.

Article continues below ...

Jomaru Brown, who led the Colonels in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Eastern Kentucky fell two games out of first place in the conference standings. Austin Peay, Murray State and Belmont are tied for first in the OVC.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 87-56 on Jan. 16. Belmont plays Tennessee Tech at home on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday.